Chickens euthanised after bird flu found in local flock

(CNS): Five possible cases of Avian influenza (bird flu) have been detected in Grand Cayman during the Department of Agriculture’s routine surveillance for the virus in the local poultry population. The DoA explained that its veterinary staff conducts preliminary rapid testing of all domestic poultry that have died of possible respiratory illnesses.

Following initial and subsequent testing of additional birds in one flock, five possible positive results were detected in Grand Cayman as at Monday, 9 January. Further samples have been collected in accordance with standard international guidelines for suspect cases of bird flu and are being sent to an international reference laboratory in the United States for Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) testing. PCR testing is the globally accepted method for confirming the presence or absence of this viral disease.

While awaiting test results, the Department is advising local poultry farmers to enhance their on-farm biosecurity protocols and to restrict access to their poultry facilities.

Pending PCR test results in accordance with the World Organization for Animal Health’s guidelines for eradication and management of Avian Influenza and to protect the local poultry population from the possible introduction and spread of this disease, the flock in question was humanely euthanised and the area placed under quarantine restrictions.

According to the WOAH, the transmission of Avian influenza from birds to humans is rare and sporadic and happens in a specific context. People who are in close and repeated contact with infected birds or heavily contaminated environments are at risk of acquiring the disease.

The world is currently experiencing one of the worst outbreaks of bird flu, which is wreaking havoc among wild birds as well as domestic poultry. Japan has culled close to 10 million birds in a record outbreak, while the virus is rampaging across Europe and the UK. Colorado is reporting its worst-ever outbreak after 6.4 million birds died in that US state, where the virus is crossing over into wild birds and killing bald eagles.

Millions of farm birds are under lockdown, while thousands have been euthanised. The outbreak is exacerbating the cost of living crisis, disrupting food supply chains and adding yet another headache to grocery shopping.