CAL battles flat tyre and med emergency in one day

CAL Twin Otter on Little Cayman

(CNS): Cayman Airways Express maintenance crews on Grand Cayman acted quickly on Friday after a plane coming from Little Cayman experienced “a tyre deflation on landing”, the airline said. With the plane disabled on the runway, the crews repaired the tyre as quickly as possible and the aircraft arrived at the gate within 25 minutes of landing. However, one inbound flight and one outbound flight were delayed.

Earlier that day, there were delays to the Cayman Airways Miami schedule after a passenger on board a flight from Grand Cayman experienced a medical emergency approximately 25 minutes into the flight.

Upon landing back in Grand Cayman at 8:15am, an ambulance met the flight to assist the passenger. All other passengers remained on board and the flight departed again for Miami at 9:13am. As a result of this situation, some flights were delayed throughout the day.