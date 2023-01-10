Broken fire truck grounds Little Cayman flights

Edward Bodden Airfield on Little Cayman (file photo)

(CNS): Cayman Airways Limited (CAL) cancelled its flights to and from Little Cayman on Monday and Tuesday morning because the Cayman Islands Fire Service (CIFS) truck on that island was out of service. However, it has since been fixed, so Tuesday afternoon’s Express flights will operate as scheduled in and out of Little Cayman, the airline stated.

CAL said it worked with CIFS to help get the truck back up and running by transporting the necessary truck parts from Grand Cayman via scheduled flights to Cayman Brac Tuesday morning, where CIFS was able to send the parts by boat to Little Cayman.

While the fire truck was inoperable, affected passengers were safely shuttled from Little Cayman to Cayman Brac by boat, where some were flown to Grand Cayman via an extra Express flight that was added to accommodate the need for additional seats.