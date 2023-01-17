Breakdowns and crashes delay Brac garbage collection

Accident on Aston Rutty Drive, Cayman Brac, involving a garbage truck

(CNS): The Department of Environmental Health is apologising to Cayman Brac residents over delays to garbage collection services due to a series of mechanical truck failures and a collision involving a loaded garbage truck earlier this month. The Department of Public Works (DPW) is making the necessary repairs, but the vehicle downtime resulted in a slight delay in collections, the DEH said. Meanwhile, the DEH team on the Brac is working hard to resume normal service.