Breakdowns and crashes delay Brac garbage collection

| 17/01/2023 | 1 Comment
Accident on Aston Rutty Drive, Cayman Brac, involving a garbage truck

(CNS): The Department of Environmental Health is apologising to Cayman Brac residents over delays to garbage collection services due to a series of mechanical truck failures and a collision involving a loaded garbage truck earlier this month. The Department of Public Works (DPW) is making the necessary repairs, but the vehicle downtime resulted in a slight delay in collections, the DEH said. Meanwhile, the DEH team on the Brac is working hard to resume normal service.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Tags: ,

Category: Environmental Health, Health

Comments (1)

Trackback URL | Comments RSS Feed

  1. Anonymous says:
    17/01/2023 at 2:57 pm

    Don’t Stop The Carnival!

    6
    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

«
»