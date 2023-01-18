Boat captain gets over seven years for causing fatal crash

Boat damaged in fatal crash in August 2019

(CNS): Sean Michael McDonald (39) was remanded in custody Wednesday to begin serving a prison sentence of seven years and one month for causing the death of Manuel “Manny” Brown (49), a former police officer from George Town, and his business partner, John Turner (70), a UK national living in Cayman, and endangering the life of Shamilla Wright, who was badly injured in a fatal nighttime boat collision on the North Sound in August 2019.

As Justice Cheryll Richards handed down the sentence, she explained the sentencing guidelines and how she had arrived at the jail term and said McDonald’s offending was serious and had tragic consequences for all involved. McDonald had been “grossly negligent” and must now face up to his part in causing the crash, which he had made a choice to do and had no one to blame but himself

“Given all of the circumstances, he showed a blatant disregard for the very high risk of death… and failed to keep a proper lookout,” the judge said, as she reflected on the speed that McDonald was driving the Pepper Jelly that day.

She noted that at the time of the collision night had fallen and McDonald, despite the conditions and the amount of boat traffic around, had accelerated as he headed towards the canal by Harbour House Marine. He then collided with and ran over the Godfrey Hurricane, which was being captained by Brown, killing him and Turner and seriously injuring Wright.

However, the judge also accepted that McDonald was “deeply and genuinely remorseful” and had suffered significant emotional trauma over what had happened.

After Justice Richards handed down the term of seven years and one month and before McDonald was taken into custody, he made an emotional apology to the relatives of the victims, repeatedly saying he was sorry. He said he “would do anything to take it back” or to trade places with their loved ones.