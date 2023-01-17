Beach access signs go missing from Barkers

Missing Public Beach Access Sign

Missing Public Beach Access Sign

(CNS): The Public Lands Commission is asking the public to help track down two signs that were illegally removed from beach access points in West Bay. One of the missing signs was removed from Barkers National Park (Barkers 48) on Block 8A Parcel 7, and the other (Barkers 46) was removed from Conch Point Road, next to the horse stables, on Block 8A Parcel 76. PLC Chief Inspector Winsome Prendergast said that whoever removed them could be prosecuted.

“The unlawful removal of these Public Beach access signs is very unfortunate as these signs are only meant to best serve our public,” Prendergast said. “I want to remind the public that the theft or unlawful removal of public property is an offence under the Penal Code, and persons found in possession of Public Access Signs without a lawful excuse will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law.”

The Public Lands Commission was established in 2017 by the Public Lands Act (2017) to regulate the use and enjoyment of public land and the protection of the right of access. This includes registered and unregistered public rights of way to the beach and shoreline as well as the enforcement of public rights of way over private land.

However, rights of access have become a significant point of contention for landowners who object to the public’s right of access, especially on beachfront land. The blocking of beach access and efforts to deter people from using the beach are commonplace and there have been concerns that the PLC does not have the teeth to enforce the necessary protections for beach access.

The PLC said that if the missing signs are recovered, they can be delivered to the RPCU section at the Public Works compound, located at 370 North Sound Road, or delivered to the PLC office at Unit A7, Crown Square, 71 Eastern Avenue.