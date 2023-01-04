Barkers resort proposal will erode beach, DoE warns

Barkers Beach Hotel site in West Bay

(CNS): A controversial planning application for a five-storey boutique hotel on the edge of Barkers National Park will erode the beach there, the Department of Environment has warned. The proposed resort involves the removal of the beach ridge, which the DoE has said is a major concern because excavating the sand will leave the beach system vulnerable to storms and sea level rise. The application, which was refused in September 2021 for several reasons including inadequate setbacks and parking, is set to be reheard by the Central Planning Authority on Wednesday.

In its latest submissions to the CPA on the $12 million application by the Coe Group Ltd, the DoE experts said the rocky-rubble beach site might not be fitting for a hotel due to the topography of the exposed coastline with no protective offshore reef. The department said that even work on grooming this beach, which it does not support, would not result in a ‘Seven Mile Beach’ sandy aesthetic.

The developers, who have been selling the project since 2021, have been promoting images of a resort beach which bear no resemblance to the site and the DoE has already expressed concerns over the management of guest expectations for new resorts.

“Much of Grand Cayman’s advertising is based on the Seven Mile Beach experience but this facility will not provide the same sandy beach entrance and easy wading and swimming,” the DoE stated. “Due to the rocky shoreline, the feasibility of operating watersports from the property, as is often done in hotel establishments, will be difficult. Constant beach grooming is not endorsed by the DoE as it often results in impacts such as the loss of the beach profile or shoreline erosion.”

A significant threat to the stability of the existing shoreline at the site and beyond is the proposal to remove the site’s beach ridge, its first line of defence, in order to create basement-level parking. The DoE said the sand reserves that would be excavated as a result are essential to the resilience of the beach system and the source of sand which, on an undeveloped beach, would replenish it after a storm.

“A significant amount of sand will result from the excavations for the foundations, pool and basement parking. Once excavated and removed from the beach system, these sand reserves can never be recovered, making the beach system increasingly more vulnerable to erosion, which is exacerbated by the impacts of climate change, especially sea level rise,” the DoE stated.

The DoE has recommended that the basement parking be removed from the proposal to reduce the amount of sand excavation required and that sustainability measures, such as building on piles, are included in the design if the CPA gives the application the go-ahead.

Despite the current government’s stated objective of sustainability in future development, the application does not include any climate-resilient design features or alternative forms of energy. The DoE said that wherever possible, sustainable design features should be included in these types of development, noting that there was no sign of features such as renewable energy, solar carports, reduction of the solar heat gain of asphalt surfaces through shading, or the minimisation of asphalt parking. The DoE said the use of greywater systems for irrigation and native, drought-tolerant vegetation for landscaping should also be incorporated.

“When designed effectively landscaping can assist with shoreline protection of structures, retain sand, provide appropriate shading and cooling of buildings, hardscape and people, attenuate noise and provide windbreaks to trap airborne particles and debris,” the DoE said and urged the CPA to consider imposing sustainable requirements.

According to the application, the high water mark and side setbacks still do not meet planning regulations and would require a waiver. Given the limitations on who is allowed to object to planning applications and since the original objector appears to have withdrawn, there are no neighbouring official objectors to this project.

However, there are still concerns about the impact of the resort on the environment and its proximity to Barkers, as well as the height of the building, as it will be the first five-storey building in the area.