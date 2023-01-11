253 crashes recorded during holiday campaign

Police roadblock (file photo)

(CNS): During the last month of 2022, a year in which 14 people were killed on local roads, the RCIPS recorded another 253 crashes, including one fatal collision. The month-long seasonal campaign to crack down on crime and promote road safety, Operation Winter Guardian, came at the end of one of the worst years on Cayman’s roads for serious collisions and an increase in gun-related crime and robberies.

By the end of the operation on Monday, 2 January, officers had made 35 arrests for driving under the influence of alcohol and over 180 incidents of speeding were recorded. Six people were arrested and charged with various offences, including those relating to firearms, drugs and robbery. The RCIPS also received a number of reports about serious assaults in December and several arrests have been made. One man was charged with attempted murder and possession of an unlicensed firearm.

The final robbery of the year took place on 14 December, and police continue to work on prosecuting those they believe have been involved in the stick-ups. Officers executed five search warrants at home addresses in relation to the spate of robberies and other firearm-related crimes.

One gun was recovered along with several rounds of ammunition, and several vehicles, clothing and masks were taken for forensic examination. Six other searches were carried out in relation to drugs and other criminal activities.

The operation focused on high visibility policing on foot and in cars in both commercial and residential areas. Officers conducted a number of “spontaneous vehicle checkpoints both for traffic enforcement and education”, the RCIPS said.

The was an increase in the number of Firearm Response Units deployed, providing cover and reassurance for both unarmed officers and the community. The RCIPS also shut down some of its administrative offices to boost the number of police officers to form part of the overall operation.

“Our officers were committed to keeping the public safe and providing the reassurance they needed to go about their holidays without fear,” said Deputy Commissioner Kurt Walton. “I want to thank all our officers who sacrifice their holidays, a time of family and celebration, to keep us safe every year, and thank the community for their continued support. On behalf of the Senior Command Team with the RCIPS, we wish everyone a Happy New Year ahead.”