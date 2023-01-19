100lbs of fish stolen from Bodden Town address

(CNS): The RCIPS is asking the public to be wary of anyone attempting to sell a large amount of fish under suspicious circumstances, such as at significantly reduced prices, as they may be attempting to sell stolen goods. On Monday, 16 January, police officers responded to a report of a theft at an address on Bodden Town Road, where 100lbs of fish was stolen from a container at the rear of the premises. The matter is currently under investigation. Police did not reveal what type of fish had been stolen or where it was caught.

Anyone with any information about this theft or who may have reason to suspect someone has attempted to sell them stolen fish is asked to contact George Town CID at 949-4222.