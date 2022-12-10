West Bay man killed after crashing car into wall

Fatal crash Saturday morning (from social media)

(CNS): A 23-year-old man from West Bay died in the early hours of Saturday morning after the green Honda Fit he was driving smashed into a wall on Eastern Avenue close to Watlers Drive. Police were called to the scene of the single-vehicle crash at around 1:30am. The car was travelling westbound on Eastern Avenue when it apparently left the road and collided with the wall along the roadside. The driver was unresponsive at the scene but his passenger, although seriously injured, was still alive.

They were both taken to hospital, where the driver was pronounced dead. The passenger was admitted to critical care, where the individual remains in a serious but stable condition.

The roadway in the area was temporarily closed as the scene was processed, but has now been reopened. This is the thirteenth fatal road collision this year and the driver is the fourteenth person to lose their life on Cayman Roads in 2022, one of the worst years on record for fatal and serious road accidents

The matter is currently under investigation by the Traffic and Roads Policing Unit (TRPU). Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has any other information is asked to contact the George Town Police Station at 949-4222, or the TRPU at 649-6254. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the website.