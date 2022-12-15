Two men now charged with gambling shop murder.

Scene of murder on School Road, 25 April 2022

(CNS): Eric Brian Williams Soto (21) from George Town and Justin Kyle Jackson (23) from West Bay are now both charged with the murder of Harry Elliott (62) at a gambling shop earlier this year and are scheduled to stand trial together next year. Jackson had been facing the murder and gun charges alone and was supposed to be tried in January, but on Thursday, as both men appeared in court via Zoom from HMP Northward, that date was vacated and a new trial set for 17 April.

Charges, which included the possession of an unlicensed gun, were laid against Soto last month, but both he and Jackson have denied the allegations.

Elliott, a former prison officer from George Town, was gunned down at around 8:30pm on Monday, 25 April, shortly after he arrived at a barber shop on School Road, which was known to be a popular gambling spot, during a robbery.

At the time of the murder, police said that two masked men were seen on CCTV entering the premises immediately after Elliott. Two minutes later, after shots were fired, both men were seen running away from the shop. When police arrived at the scene following a 911 call, they found Elliott alone on the premises lying on the floor with a gunshot wound to the head.