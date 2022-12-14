Turtle nests in Cayman reach decade high

Source: Department of Environment

(CNS): The Department of Environment recorded more turtle nests in 2022 than any single year over the last decade. A total of 858 nest were counted, 169 more than the previous high in 2017, when there were 689 nests. The increase resulted from a steep rise in the number of green turtle nests, which topped the decade with 528.

There were 324 loggerhead nests this year, as this species continues on a gradual but positive trajectory, but just six hawksbill nests, illustrating the precarious local population of this once abundant turtle. The department noted that since female turtles lay eggs every two or three years, the number of nests will vary from year to year.

But despite the overall increase in the 2022 turtle nesting season in the Cayman Islands, the DoE noted in a social media post that the number of nests does not reflect the number of nesting turtles, as each female can lay up to eight nests in a season.

The department warned that the number of nesting females remains low and many threats resulting from human activity continue. These include poaching of both turtles and eggs, and bright lights on beaches, which disturbs females and disorientates hatchlings. The DoE continues to urge owners of beachfront property to install turtle-friendly lighting to give the three turtle species a fighting chance in the face of the significant beach development.

On its Facebook page, the DoE thanked all the volunteers, interns and staff that make their turtle programme a success.