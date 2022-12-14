Turtle nests in Cayman reach decade high
(CNS): The Department of Environment recorded more turtle nests in 2022 than any single year over the last decade. A total of 858 nest were counted, 169 more than the previous high in 2017, when there were 689 nests. The increase resulted from a steep rise in the number of green turtle nests, which topped the decade with 528.
There were 324 loggerhead nests this year, as this species continues on a gradual but positive trajectory, but just six hawksbill nests, illustrating the precarious local population of this once abundant turtle. The department noted that since female turtles lay eggs every two or three years, the number of nests will vary from year to year.
But despite the overall increase in the 2022 turtle nesting season in the Cayman Islands, the DoE noted in a social media post that the number of nests does not reflect the number of nesting turtles, as each female can lay up to eight nests in a season.
The department warned that the number of nesting females remains low and many threats resulting from human activity continue. These include poaching of both turtles and eggs, and bright lights on beaches, which disturbs females and disorientates hatchlings. The DoE continues to urge owners of beachfront property to install turtle-friendly lighting to give the three turtle species a fighting chance in the face of the significant beach development.
On its Facebook page, the DoE thanked all the volunteers, interns and staff that make their turtle programme a success.
Category: Land Habitat, Marine Environment, Science & Nature
Just a few hundred years ago, there were so many thriving sea turtles in our waters that Captains would joke that you could hop from one back to another all the way to shore without getting your feet wet. That’s what the natural state looked like before human habitation.
If the Turtle Farm was a credible conservation entity, instead of public subsidized abattoir, they would be repopulating the ocean with the most critically endangered sea turtles, and not farming the easiest and most delicious. Delicious wouldn’t factor.
Do you realize that without the turtle farm selling turtle meat, then the poaching of turtles to get turtle meat to sell to many of our politicians and rich Caymanians there would be much less “wild turtles”.
Just about all of the “wild turtles” were birthed at the turtle farm, released by the trutle farm, returned decades later with many being killed by / for greedy, uncaring Caymanians.
If Caymanians did not pay big $$$ for the “wild turtle meat” then there would not be poaching.
How many of our politicians since 2000 would pass a lie detector test when asked “Have you eaten “wild turtle” meat since 2000?”
I know many who would fail!
In Cayman Brac they would kill the last Hawksbill Turtle.
Just like they are destroying the future of their grandchildren.
Yet our people are starving!
go to NAU
Who is starving in cayman? Please name 1 person in cayman that is Starving.
CNS: I wouldn’t post names.
Great news!!!
Yummy.