Three more robberies committed in one night

(CNS): As the current robbery spike continues to escalate, there were three more armed robberies on Thursday night in a period of just an hour, the first in Prospect, the second on Boilers Road and the third on Smith Road. The first victim was a woman who was robbed at gunpoint outside a residence where she had just parked at about 7:50pm. A masked man approached her vehicle, brandished a firearm and demanded cash before fleeing on foot with the money.

Then at about 8:35pm police were called to a bar on Boilers Road, where a masked man had entered with a gun and demanded money from the staff. He then fled with cash taken from the registers and the workers.

Fifteen minutes later, on Smith Road, another woman who had just parked was approached by a masked man pointing a firearm at her and demanding cash. He fled the location with a bank card belonging to the woman.

The descriptions of the robbers in each different case were all very similar. Police have said that detectives are pursuing all lines of inquiry, including whether or not the incidents are linked.

The suspect in the first mugging in Propsect was of slim build, about 5’6″ tall, of light brown complexion and appeared to be in his early 20s. He was wearing a black hoodie, shorts, a black mask and gloves.

The second suspect who robbed the bar and staff was also said to have a slim build, was about 5’7″-5’8″ and wearing a black hoodie, blue jeans, shades and a black mask.

The final suspect also had a slim build, was about 5’8″ and wore a mask, dark hoodie, blue jeans and shades.

“Our inquiries have revealed that the first and third incidents occurred shortly after the victims had attended ATMs,” said Superintendent Peter Lansdown. “We are advising the public to exercise caution and vigilance when conducting financial transactions, especially withdrawing cash during night time hours.

“Report any suspicious activity, whether persons or vehicles, by contacting 911. We are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating the perpetrators, any information provided could be of help,” he added.

The tally for robberies this year is now in excess of 40 incidents, five of which took place this week. The crimes range from street muggings to stick-ups at gas stations and stores. Some victims are also said to have been involved in illegal gambling.

Anyone with information is asked to contact George Town CID at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the website.