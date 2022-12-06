Robbery suspect arrested after gas station stick-up

Hell Gas Station (from social media)

(CNS): A 25-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of robbery after a gas-station stick-up Wednesday during which one of the masked men left behind what turned out to be an imitation gun. The robbery happened at the gas station on Hell Road in West Bay at about 8:45pm. Two masked men, one carrying what looked like a firearm, arrived at the location in a car, entered the service station and demanded cash from a worker. A struggle ensued, during which the robber struck the clerk with the gun causing minor injuries before both men fled with an undisclosed quantity of cash.

The suspected gun, which was damaged during the struggle, was left behind by the suspects and later determined by police to be an imitation firearm.

Both masked men fled the scene in the direction of Fountain Road. Around an hour later, the police responded to a report that a vehicle that had been set on fire at an address on Hetties Lane in West Bay. The vehicle, a grey Honda Civic that had been reported stolen earlier the same day, fits the description of the car used during the robbery. It has been examined by police and inquiries are underway to establish whether it is the same vehicle.

Following further investigations, officers arrested the West Bay man on suspicion of robbery in relation to the incident. He remains in custody as investigations continue.

This robbery follows three that took place in West Bay and George Town within a two-hour period on Friday night and a string of armed heists, stick-ups and muggings over the past few months. Police are working on more than two dozen unsolved robberies that remain under investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact West Bay CID at 949-3999. Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or the website.