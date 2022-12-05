Robbers strike three times in one night
(CNS): The spike in robberies on Grand Cayman continued Friday with three armed stick-ups in less than two hours by what appears to be the same culprits from the descriptions given by the RCIPS. Police were called out to the first mugging at around 9:30pm at the parking lot by Seven Mile Public Beach. A man at the location was approached from behind by two masked men, one of whom appeared to be carrying a gun. The robbers took his bag containing cash and fled in a white vehicle in the direction of West Bay.
Some ten minutes later, officers were sent to the scene of another street robbery, this time in West Bay by Centennial Towers. A woman was walking along the West Bay Road when two masked men approached her. One of the men brandished a gun and robbed her of a bag, which contained cash and personal items. The men, who were both about 5’7″ tall, were dressed in black and wearing masks.
Then at around 10:50pm, a food truck on Crewe Road, near the Grand Harbour roundabout, was robbed. Two masked men, also dressed in all black, approached the truck. One brandished a firearm, while the other had an unknown object in his hand and demanded cash. The men fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash.
Robberies have been piling up to unprecedented levels this year, with police currently working on around 30 unsolved muggings, stick-ups and heists on the street, gas stations and restaurants since August. Last month at a press briefing to update the public, Detective Superintendent Peter Lansdown said officers were now closing in on the culprits, but so far there have been no charges.
Police Commissioner Derek Byrne said the crime spike was the work of around ten local suspects, all known to the police, who were part of a loosely affiliated crime gang.
I’m a returning visitor to the island, from my experience back home this is how it all starts. The police don’t crack down, the crime increases until it gets out of hand.
The police need to put a stop to this immediately. They need to add more police on the roads to surveillance or people will be harmed and eventually tourists will go elsewhere if they don’t feel safe.
I have a big feeling they are using those fake guns brought in for Halloween. they removed the orange piece and now you have an imitation firearm. They better come good because if i notice its and imitation firearm they will be beaten with no mercy and anyone who get in the way.
This is frightening!!!! What has Cayman become?
Can’t go out without having to worry about someone putting a gun to you and robbing you of your money and jewelry.
Sad you can’t even spend a late evening out on the beach anymore. these delinquents need to be dealt with. they feel they can commit these crimes and get away. that’s why they have spiked. feel there is no consequences
I’m not sure if the police are “closing in ” on these robbers as I’m sure they can outrun our police officers.
Don’t anyone worry as the police are right on top of it as they have a good idea who is doing these bad things and will round them up. Probably will have another news conference to let us all know the good news!
it’s not safe anywhere here. the cops don’t enforce traffic laws, they don’t patrol, they would probably catch some of these thugs if they started to actually pull people over during the day instead of waiting for the evening hours only.
Not safe anymore. You used to be able to leave your doors open, but not anymore.
Ten in the gang?! Grab one and sweat him til he talk. They need the taste of old fashioned McArthur Milk.
I might be naive but if the police is familiar with the culprits can’t they just swarm down on the locations where they know they live or hangout and take them in for search and questioning? This has been going on for quite awhile and nothing seems to have been done so far. Why does it take so long to “close in” on them? Perhaps it is time to bring in some assistance! Are they waiting for someone to get injured or something worse happening?
I heard today of a couple who have just cancelled their planned holiday here as a result of this spate of robberies.
I heard of a Canadian family who canceled. Been coming down for many years, but don’t want to worry about armed robberies while on vacation because Cayman was always safe before.
Sad.
I rent a condo on SMB and three cancellations in Jan/Feb 2023 came through last week. One of them mentioned the crime, the others did not respond.
I haven’t cancelled living in Cayman, but I have almost entirely cancelled be out at night past 10pm. Looks like I’ll need to move that up to 9pm.
A white vehicle. Is it too much to narrow down the scope of possible vehicles to a bike, tricycle, scooter, sedan, hatchback, coupe, police car, pickup truck, or van? It seems like robbers are free to do as they please, and needn’t brandish anything more than a crescent wrench. No chance of catching them with these amateur witness/victim interview details.
The recent surge of crime is disturbing and disgusting. This is socially unacceptable and needs to stop.
Tell that to young Caymanian men that are forced out of the job market.
Yeah because laziness and a lack of paying attention in school can always justify armed robberies…..SMFH
What an ignorant reply.
So what you’re saying is the only thing keeping Caymanian men from being violent armed robbers is a job? In other words, they have no moral compass at all and really aren’t good people. Thanks for clarifying that for me. It explains a lot.
Doesn’t the Honorable Governor Roper have ultimate responsibility for the police and the island’s safety? Why is he being so quite in all this?
because he’s leaving in a few months and this was always a last holiday assignment before retirement.
11.42am I was waiting for a “blame the Governor” comment.As has been said his job is not to interfere with the internal running of this country which is the responsibility of our politicians, except in cases of national concern to HMG such as proven corruption at the highest level amongst our leaders. If the Premier feels at any time that crime is out of control he can request the Governor to bring in specialist crime fighters from Scotland Yard who can act indepedently of local influence.
11:42, Caymanians need to start solving their own problems, however, perhaps we need direct rule because the overall situation is rapidly declining here and we seem totally incapable of dealing with crime anymore.
The reputation of our place as a tourist centre is getting out and it is not good. Seven Mile Beach is no longer a safe area after dark.
Do something about it then. easy to say it needs to stop. Actions speak louder than words.
Maybe since these guys are known to police they can start pressing them on minor things. I’m sure they have excess window tint or obscured license plates. Heck get them for litter or jaywalking.
there’s no such law as jaywalking in the cayman islands