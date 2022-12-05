Robbers strike three times in one night

(CNS): The spike in robberies on Grand Cayman continued Friday with three armed stick-ups in less than two hours by what appears to be the same culprits from the descriptions given by the RCIPS. Police were called out to the first mugging at around 9:30pm at the parking lot by Seven Mile Public Beach. A man at the location was approached from behind by two masked men, one of whom appeared to be carrying a gun. The robbers took his bag containing cash and fled in a white vehicle in the direction of West Bay.

Some ten minutes later, officers were sent to the scene of another street robbery, this time in West Bay by Centennial Towers. A woman was walking along the West Bay Road when two masked men approached her. One of the men brandished a gun and robbed her of a bag, which contained cash and personal items. The men, who were both about 5’7″ tall, were dressed in black and wearing masks.

Then at around 10:50pm, a food truck on Crewe Road, near the Grand Harbour roundabout, was robbed. Two masked men, also dressed in all black, approached the truck. One brandished a firearm, while the other had an unknown object in his hand and demanded cash. The men fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Robberies have been piling up to unprecedented levels this year, with police currently working on around 30 unsolved muggings, stick-ups and heists on the street, gas stations and restaurants since August. Last month at a press briefing to update the public, Detective Superintendent Peter Lansdown said officers were now closing in on the culprits, but so far there have been no charges.

Police Commissioner Derek Byrne said the crime spike was the work of around ten local suspects, all known to the police, who were part of a loosely affiliated crime gang.