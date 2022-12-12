Revellers get OK for huge fire on Governor’s Beach
(CNS): The Public Lands Commission gave a group of revellers permission to dig a huge fire pit on Governor’s Beach last weekend. The party set social media alight, too, given the size of the fire, the location and the fact that the partygoers were burning old pallets. The Department of Environment no longer controls permits for beach fires but an official said they were consulted about possible turtle nests and confirmed there were no remaining nests in the area. The fire was then given the required permit by the PLC.
Share your vote!
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
Category: Local News
Burnt sand turns into glass! The sheer size of this bonfire boogles the mind! Watch for a large black burnt patch to evolve after a Nor’Wester. Disgrace incident.
I’ve seen a guy come and dig a huge hole only to build a rather cool looking sand castle tower thingy that the kids eventually flatten back after he leaves, but this is insane!
Forget screws and nails – that ash contains heavy metals if the wood was treated. That na grape tree wood.
When one thinks nothing can shock him or her anymore, Cayman doesn’t fail to deliver.
Don’t you just love that smell of burning methyl bromide in the evening. Boy, it’s a toss up as to who is the dumbest, the pyro bell ends or the PLC.
The people ‘in charge’ of this rock are dumb as 💩. Our own worst enemies and still we keep voting foe them.
just when you think you’ve seen the highest levels of stupidity possible here, something tops it. in a location where the temperature never gets cold, allow a massive, polluting, dangerous beach fire at a time when 7mb tourist product is already under threat from illegal vendors, the stick up boys, Honda fit west bay road grand prix, etc.
Someone can finally tell Billie Joel who started the fire.
This has to be just about the most cretinous decision I’ve ever heard. The slack jawed moron who allowed this needs to be fired.
Are you serious! Was there anyone who ensured this was properly executed – Fire Dept. Since when does the PLC give permission for such activities. Wonder if they could shift the same attention to the beach vendors at SMB which give the same amount of disgust. Just saying – smh
This story raises more questions than it answers. Who were the revellers (expats?)? Why did they want to build their fire on Governor’s Beach? What was the event they wanted to celebrate? What made them think they could get away with their application to do so? Who granted permission and why? Was there opposition at the time?
Oh Christ, now I have to see Sandras face screwed up for a week as she posts hours of live stream on social media contaning her morning rant.
Highlights from CMR so far this week are
“all Cubans are beggars”
“all Cubans are rapists and coming for our children”
Is there nothing anyone can do about that bull horn?
I think the chairman of the Public Lands Commission is a genius. He should be given an MBE in the New Year’s honor’s list!
Brilliant , just brilliant.
Rusty nails and wood under the sand now no doubt. People take care of your children
Approval to burn pallets on SMB and why? I could have understood if they were burning sea grape wood and cooking a meal. But to burn pallets riddled with nails and screws is pure dumbness!!!
This is shocking!!!
There is still evidence of the hole there today (12-12)
It would be a shame if all of the nails and staples left behind were buried. The shape of the beach is forever changing, so at some point things below can make their way to the top again.
Losers!!!
Cayman has ONE and ONLY National treasure -SMB. Without it, it would be just an overdeveloped, toxic rock with The Dump in the middle of it.
So this is how Cayman National Treasure is protected. Unfathomable.
So who exactly, approved this nonsense? Names please? We need to start holding people accountable for such insanity and nonsense authorizations.
This is absolute B.S. Governor Roper wake up and say something.
The precedent has now been set and we can expect more of these stupid activities on Seven Mile Beach.
I am afraid we are our own worst enemies. We are self destructing because of our own stupidity.
Beach fires could be hazardous not just for beachgoers, but also for those who live nearby. The study found that the levels of fine particulates around fire pits and in nearby communities exceeded EPA guidelines for short-term exposure. In one night, a single beach fire can emit the same amount of harmful particulate matter as a heavy-duty truck driving 564 miles, the study found.
And right next door to the Governor’s residence!! How utterly absurd. This should NOT have been permitted.
Woody strikes again.
yawn…nimby’s and cave people bitter about everything.
these people followed your rules and got it approved.
what is the complaint or story here?
The vendors soon cum to Governors Beach.
Who are ‘these people’?
They are legal as they applied for a permit
This is madness. Only in Cayman.
Yee Haw, bubuh.
They need to move the governor. He’s no longer secure.
Hope they put it back exactly how they found it.
Quick! We must reclaim the governor’s house & beach so that the people can use the beach! … What? The people already do? And we can’t agree what fair use of the beach is? … Oh well. At least arguing about it all is a fun distraction. Merry Christmas. 🙂
Bring on the vendors.
Part of the policy of the “New” Cayman Islands. Double Standards based on location and whose involved…Stay Tune more to come adding to Societal Decay.
Oh come on! Is nothing sacred any more? Burning crap on the beaches now? Should have had their party at someones house.
PLC’s eagerness degrade public lands might be offset by more regular effort to protect, manage, and improve public lands – that way we don’t have to be surprised there is such a Committee.
What was the purpose/occasion?
Did they remove the ash waste from the pit or simply cover it over to potentially surface at a later date? Like during/after a storm.
Did they sift the sand to remove all crap left after the fire?
Shame in revellers, shame on PLC. Imbeciles.
Can’t wait to get a few bags of rusty nails in my heel, thanks PLC.
What a great idea. No risk of future beachgoers stepping on nails, loose wood shards, other debris.
Thankfully no one walks on the beach barefoot.
What a stupid precedent…..
Wonder if they picked up all the Nails and screws left behind after they burned fully assembled pallets. I am betting they just buried them.