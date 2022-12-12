Revellers get OK for huge fire on Governor’s Beach

Party at Governor’s Beach (from social media)

(CNS): The Public Lands Commission gave a group of revellers permission to dig a huge fire pit on Governor’s Beach last weekend. The party set social media alight, too, given the size of the fire, the location and the fact that the partygoers were burning old pallets. The Department of Environment no longer controls permits for beach fires but an official said they were consulted about possible turtle nests and confirmed there were no remaining nests in the area. The fire was then given the required permit by the PLC.