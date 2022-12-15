Quarry posing threat to wildlife pond will need EIA

Meagre Bay Pond

(CNS): The National Conservation Council has confirmed that an environmental impact assessment will be required for a quarry application made by Krock Limited because it poses a threat to the protected area of Meagre Bay Pond in Bodden Town. Department of Environment (DoE) Director Gina Ebanks-Petrie said that a much better understanding of the terrestrial ecology and hydrology is needed before another quarry is approved at this site as there are significant concerns about the negative impact of existing quarries.

Explaining to members at the NCC’s final meeting for 2022 on Wednesday, she said the Central Planning Authority had not taken on previous directives issued in relation to the negatives impacts on the pond from quarries, but the changes to the natural water cycles and the die-off of mangroves around the pond appear to be caused by the active quarries.

The NCC has confirmed the need for an EIA for only a handful of planning applications because in many cases the DoE already has the necessary information to make its recommendations for proposed projects. However, in this case, given the existing concerns, an assessment will be needed to determine all of the issues that this application raises.

Ebanks-Petrie said that the proposed site of the new quarry would be in the direct line where the pond naturally drains into the North Sound when it overflows. This would prevent the pond from going through the natural water cycles, threatening the broader habitat and wildlife and the production of food that attracts the birds that the pond is famous for.

“Without really understanding the hydrological regime in greater detail it would not be possible… to recommend any mitigating measures,” she said, adding dust, noise and vibration are also cause for concern, not just for the flora and fauna but also for the increasing residents in the area. She said the DoE believes the proposed quarry needs to be the subject of an EIA to allow the necessary investigations.

“We just feel there needs to be a much better understanding of the hydrology in the area before anybody contemplates approving another quarry at this location,” she said.

Outlining the screening opinion, Ebanks-Petrie pointed out that Meagre Bay Pond is one of Cayman’s oldest protected areas. The pond and a 300 ft wide band of mangroves around its margin were originally protected as an Animal Sanctuary in 1976.

A Protected Area Management Plan was finally adopted by Cabinet in February of this year. The goals of that plan include a separation between the waters of the protected area and adjacent submerged quarries to preserve the pond’s ability to overflow and discharge after extreme rains and facilitate the natural regeneration of the Black Mangrove forest and other wetland communities around it. It also aims to recover the historical seasonal patterns of diversity and abundance of bird life and other native species in the area.

It has already been noted that quarrying is a severe threat to the biodiversity in Meagre Bay Pond and is degrading the protected area. This application is for a site located just 500 feet northwest of the protected area and poses a direct threat to the water quality as well as the drainage.

But the DoE technical experts pointed out in the screening opinion that the solution to these problems is not straightforward. A proposed berm (a raised bank) around the quarry would add to the drainage challenges as it would be in the path of the natural water flow.

“If this area was to become a quarry and the quarry was to be surrounded by a berm, it may cause a significant adverse effect,” they warned. “Given the lack of any environmental consideration or mitigation measures presented in the Applicant’s plan, it is highly likely that the introduction of a new quarry may result in new significant adverse effects and may amplify existing risks.”