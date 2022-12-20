Police hunt gunman after man shot outside bar

Power Supply Bar

(CNS): Police are asking for information in relation to a shooting on Sunday night outside the Power Supply Bar at the Marquee Plaza on Lawrence Boulevard in the heart of the Seven Mile Beach tourist area. The police responded to a 911 call about shots fired just after 7:20pm on 18 December and found shell casings t the location. The officers learned that a man had been shot in his torso following an altercation at the rear of the bar and had been taken by a private vehicle to hospital, where he was treated for serious injuries.

Police said his condition remains critical but stable. No arrests have yet been made as the Criminal Investigations Department gets to work on this latest incident of gun violence. Detectives said they are aware that there were several people at the Marquee Plaza at the time of the incident, and they are urging witnesses to come forward.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the George Town Police Station at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or the website.