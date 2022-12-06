Patient dies amid speculation of local COVID spike

(CNS): On Saturday, 3 December, the Health Services Authority reported one COVID-related death in a patient with severe comorbidity, bringing the local death toll in relation to the virus to 37. The news of the latest loss of life comes against significant anecdotal evidence that COVID-19 is spiking in the community, with many people at home sick. But the government is no longer reporting case numbers on a regular basis, releasing older data on a monthly basis and reporting only deaths in real time.

With tourists returning to the island in significant numbers, as cases spike across the United States, Cayman is also facing what appears to be another wave of the virus.

CNS has contacted health officials about the latest figures and Chief Medical Officer Dr Nick Gent said the focus remains on the number of hospitalisations and deaths, and the demographic characteristics of who these are occurring among.

“The testing data is no longer consistent over time,” he told CNS. “This is as both the public perception and behaviour has changed, as well as the removal of policy measures which previously ensured the majority of symptomatic cases, and many asymptomatic cases, were captured in testing data. As we head into the winter respiratory season, like other respiratory illnesses, there will be an expected increase in COVID-19 transmission.”

He said that hospitalisations and deaths are stable, so there is no indication of an increase in the severity of COVID-19 in the community, while it is expected that transmission will likely increase. “We are seeing an increase in other influenza-like illnesses circulating in the community,” he noted.

Public Health authorities last reported cases to WHO in mid-November, reflecting the first two weeks of that month, when around 196 positive cases were detected. The next official numbers are expected to be released in the next edition of Spotlight later this week.

Dr Gent urged people, especially the elderly and immunocompromised, to get vaccinated or boosted as Cayman has a choice of shots.

“Both the Moderna (bivalent) and the Pfizer boosters are on island, and I encourage our elderly and immunocompromised, as well as their caretakers and healthcare workers, to get boosted if they have not yet done so,” he said. “As it has been said often, research has shown us that recommended booster doses, along with the two primary doses of the vaccination, will keep people out of the hospital, so my recommendation remains the same: get vaccinated and boosted.”

Meanwhile, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus is warning that neglecting the spread of COVID-19 will create the perfect conditions for a deadly new variant to emerge. On a visit to Brussels, where cases are also spiking, he said Friday that while about 90% of the world’s population now has some level of immunity to SARS-CoV-2 due to prior infection or vaccination, the gaps in testing and vaccination are continuing to “create the perfect conditions for a new variant of concern to emerge that could cause significant mortality”.