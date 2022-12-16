Panton agrees to public discussion on building heights
(CNS): Premier Wayne Panton has accepted an amended private member’s motion brought by McKeeva Bush (WBW) asking the government to consider lifting height restrictions in some areas to allow buildings of 15-20 storeys, catering to the demands of wealthy developers. But Panton said the discussion couldn’t be confined to parliament but would be opened up to the whole country, despite Bush’s arguments that the “naysayers” would be allowed to block the idea.
In the last debate of this final meeting of parliament for 2022 Thursday night, Panton said he welcomed the motion as it “raised important issues that should be discussed”, but said it was an emotive issue. He disagreed that this was a matter to be debated only among politicians, calling instead for a wider public discussion. Given the pitfalls and risks, including increased population density, that have to be weighed against any benefits, he said the people should contribute to the discussion.
“I feel strongly that we need to include the people of the country,” he said, adding that it was important to plan appropriately. “We need to ensure our people are involved,” Panton said, and questioned the process around previous decisions to increase building heights and what planning there was around that decision-making.
“It did feel at times that it was more of a reaction to a specific proposal,” he stated, implying the last increase in building heights along Seven Mile Beach of ten storeys, steered through parliament by Bush when he was premier had likely been as a result of lobbying from the country’s handful of major developers. The ten-storey increase was then extended by the last administration to George Town and other coastal areas.
Dart executives and Frank Schilling have been vocal about their desire to lift height restrictions for development. They are supported in that by several other well-known developers and investors with deep pockets who are pushing hard for skyscrapers.
But Paton was evidently far more cautious about the growing clamour for a free for all on heights. He said that while some believe development has been a success with no significant consequences, people were now seeing the reality of the impact and the problems it has caused. He pointed to the recent surge in population from an estimated 65,000 at the beginning of 2021 to almost 80,000 now and the impact that is having on traffic and other infrastructure.
He said the problems of excessive development were compounded by the challenges of climate change and very poor planning decisions regarding development on Seven Mile Beach, which was a significant issue. He said the erosion of Seven Mile Beach illustrated the need to put an end to development anywhere near the dynamic beach zone.
Given the clear need for a managed retreat on Seven Mile Beach and to compensate owners for moving buildings back, increasing the height of buildings in those circumstances could form part of the solution.
“Managed retreat is necessary,” he said. “A compromise in respect of that is to allow buildings to go higher.” The question is how much higher, he said, adding, “That is what I think the people of this country have a right to have a say in and not just us making assumptions about what people feel.”
As he wrapped up the debate on his motion, Bush accused those concerned about the environment or the aesthetics of tall buildings of blocking things and preventing them from “getting done”. He railed against various unidentified people who he said had tried to stop him from doing things for the country.
He took credit for forcing the West Bay Road through, suggesting that Seven Mile Public Beach was better now because of the deal he had struck with Dart. He said he regretted not pushing on with the East-West Arterial and the cruise port that he had wanted to build for the good of the country. Bush spoke about being elected to lead, and that included making decisions regardless of those who tried to stop him.
Bush argued that allowing developers to go higher would be beneficial to them and would be more sustainable, as he pressed his view that Cayman’s success is due to development and foreign investment. Bush warned there could be difficult times again, and that “this island is not the only girl at the ball”. Allowing the development of tall buildings would generate commercial activity that he believed everyone would benefit from.
See the debate on the motion on CIGTV below:
Category: development, Laws, Local News, Politics
Dwayne Seymour is a dunce. He can’t even read post it notes!
Can anyone remember how many volumetric parcels the Dart Group got approved above the tunnels? Are they still seeking to put a hotel on the Royal Palms site as high as possible (now with a 150 ft setback) so when you stager that to building those same stories on top of the tunnel’s it’s starting to look a lot like the city of Miami when you sprawl that out to the Kaboo site and the Public Beach hotels redevelopment. Further afield the Mandarin Oriental is being built as 10 stories in Beach Bay, 10 stories are approved for Crystal Harbour. Plenty of unbuilt parcels with 10-storey approvals so yes it’s coming to your neighbourhood soon.
How many people do you plan to squish on the island bobos?
Proper 3D visual modelling is needed to realise what is being proposed and education of the public in order to understand planned area development with a GREEN footprint.
Has anyone seen that…ever?
Please, please, please don’t increase building heights beyond 10 stories. Let’s save what’s left of Cayman’s character and charm.
“Premier Wayne Panton has accepted an amended private member’s motion brought by McKeeva Bush (WBW)” – translation – “Mac orders Wayne complies”.
When CIG start fining Dart $25k a day for the mess at the old Britannia, plus the backpay he should owe, then we should have the conversation about going higher as it’s only really going to benefit one parasite.
Neatly done by Panton. He knows the public have no appetite for skyscrapers, and that going to the people is the only reasonable thing to do.
Let the moneymen know how we really feel about overdevelopment. Push back this narrative that only the rich and powerful can make good decisions for us. They think we are babies, that they need to tell us what we want, and we should be grateful.
2:41 pm Absolute BS. This is not a referendum issue. Elected representatives ought to know what their constituents want and don’t want. Take it to parliament and vote damn it.
I am curious about Joey Hew’s comments which said all the right things, but they are in sharp contrast to Alden’s comments which said ‘f the environment’.
PS I miss the days when McKeeva was speaker and more silent. This man has way too much air time.
I believe the whole SMB corridor needs to be changed. The beach is eroding and no one is going to stop the height of these buildings. Planning now would be expensive and long in the making, but you could set these buildings further back and keep plant life on the beach so you would still have a beach. Yes, SMB will be like South Beach, just a matter of time, money runs it, might as well di what you can to save the beach.
The MLA’s desperately pushing for an increase to 20-50 stories are the MLA’s that have been sponsored or “bought and paid for” by the wealthy development mafia. They are the dark hand who control successive governments over the last twenty five years.
Most maintain record profits by securing massive concessions and rebates on their projects from their ‘friends’ in government.
Why are concessions being considered or granted by successive governments when the Cayman economy is overheating and there is a development boom in the Cayman Islands?
Where are the official investigations? That is further evidence that nepotism, corruption and abuse of office by public officials is allowed to thrive in the Cayman Islands.
Bush needs to be blocked at all costs and banished forever from politics. He’s the scourge of Cayman and has only wrought damage on this land, everything he has done has been only for his own good. He alone opened the Pandora’s box of skyscraper mentality and the people need to be allowed to close that box for good.
Mckeeva thinks he knows what’s good for cayman but he obviously doesn’t. If he did, he would have retired to obscurity and shut up a long time ago. Read the room bobo we don’t respect you and we don’t want you any where near policy decision. Can someone please escort this unqualified bufooon far far away from cayman politics. And to all unnah ppl out west that keep voting him in just to troll the rest of us… He’s trolling unnah too. Please we beg you, find a better representative and stop embarrassing us.
Talking about 15-20 stories… Fix the dump first. Fix public transport first. Fix energy independence, food independence. There’s a long list of things cayman needs to sort out before even considering going higher. Any politicians saying otherwise should lose their job immediately and be replaced by someone with sense and expertise. It’s infuriating watching cayman fumble around in the dark. Shout out to Panton for at least attempting to inject common sense into the discussion.
In 40 years caymans population went from 16k to 80k and our elders sat there and watched that dump grow…how stupid and shameful can you possibly be. We had every opportunity to learn from the rest of world and implement solutions other jurisdictions have researched and developed for us and what do we do? I don’t want to hear anything from that generation about leading cayman anywhere. Unnah blew it. Let in the educated young blood now and please, stay out of their way and keep your dirty hands out of their pockets. You’ve done enough.
Panton would rather clear every piece of “primary habitat” remaining than allow responsible development.
Beyond me why we cannot just have 10 storeys.
Developers can still make great profits selling luxury condos with 10 storeys.
Problem seems to be massive greed by too many Caymanian developers and real estate agents.
Certainly do not want to see the Seven Mile Beach Corridor turn into South Miami Beach.
For me personally who watched the debate on the Motion it’s my opinion that the Premier’s speech was a direct leaning toward “responsible development”, at least in this particular instance.
He started off saying what he would say would be surprising. I was surprised. He made the right decision in making note that our people need to have input. Watch the speech.
2:47 pm Except that our Premier has no clue what “responsible development” is and he’s got no backbone or Cabinet support. So his last resort is to “ask the people”….if these elected officials don’t know what their constituents want, let’s have a vote of no confidence and have another general election.
Skyscrapers are NOT “responsible development”.
Skyscrapers are not 15-20 stories. Not since the 1970s.
Panton will give gone in less than a year anyway. Pay him no mind.
Yes and when Sir Alden is back we will have all the buildings going great again. He is the best Premier ever
We don’t have more than 10 buildings over 5 stories, and less than 5 in the 10 story category. There isn’t any shortage of square footage to go to 10. Call back in 20 years.
At what point is the Premier going to stay in his lane and let the planning ministry, planning department and CPA weigh in on this or refer to the draft National Planning Framework that was sent to the ministry in September??
McKeeva Bush is planning minister now?