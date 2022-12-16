Panton agrees to public discussion on building heights

Watermark condo tower, artist’s rendition

(CNS): Premier Wayne Panton has accepted an amended private member’s motion brought by McKeeva Bush (WBW) asking the government to consider lifting height restrictions in some areas to allow buildings of 15-20 storeys, catering to the demands of wealthy developers. But Panton said the discussion couldn’t be confined to parliament but would be opened up to the whole country, despite Bush’s arguments that the “naysayers” would be allowed to block the idea.

In the last debate of this final meeting of parliament for 2022 Thursday night, Panton said he welcomed the motion as it “raised important issues that should be discussed”, but said it was an emotive issue. He disagreed that this was a matter to be debated only among politicians, calling instead for a wider public discussion. Given the pitfalls and risks, including increased population density, that have to be weighed against any benefits, he said the people should contribute to the discussion.

“I feel strongly that we need to include the people of the country,” he said, adding that it was important to plan appropriately. “We need to ensure our people are involved,” Panton said, and questioned the process around previous decisions to increase building heights and what planning there was around that decision-making.

“It did feel at times that it was more of a reaction to a specific proposal,” he stated, implying the last increase in building heights along Seven Mile Beach of ten storeys, steered through parliament by Bush when he was premier had likely been as a result of lobbying from the country’s handful of major developers. The ten-storey increase was then extended by the last administration to George Town and other coastal areas.

Dart executives and Frank Schilling have been vocal about their desire to lift height restrictions for development. They are supported in that by several other well-known developers and investors with deep pockets who are pushing hard for skyscrapers.

But Paton was evidently far more cautious about the growing clamour for a free for all on heights. He said that while some believe development has been a success with no significant consequences, people were now seeing the reality of the impact and the problems it has caused. He pointed to the recent surge in population from an estimated 65,000 at the beginning of 2021 to almost 80,000 now and the impact that is having on traffic and other infrastructure.

He said the problems of excessive development were compounded by the challenges of climate change and very poor planning decisions regarding development on Seven Mile Beach, which was a significant issue. He said the erosion of Seven Mile Beach illustrated the need to put an end to development anywhere near the dynamic beach zone.

Given the clear need for a managed retreat on Seven Mile Beach and to compensate owners for moving buildings back, increasing the height of buildings in those circumstances could form part of the solution.

“Managed retreat is necessary,” he said. “A compromise in respect of that is to allow buildings to go higher.” The question is how much higher, he said, adding, “That is what I think the people of this country have a right to have a say in and not just us making assumptions about what people feel.”

As he wrapped up the debate on his motion, Bush accused those concerned about the environment or the aesthetics of tall buildings of blocking things and preventing them from “getting done”. He railed against various unidentified people who he said had tried to stop him from doing things for the country.

He took credit for forcing the West Bay Road through, suggesting that Seven Mile Public Beach was better now because of the deal he had struck with Dart. He said he regretted not pushing on with the East-West Arterial and the cruise port that he had wanted to build for the good of the country. Bush spoke about being elected to lead, and that included making decisions regardless of those who tried to stop him.

Bush argued that allowing developers to go higher would be beneficial to them and would be more sustainable, as he pressed his view that Cayman’s success is due to development and foreign investment. Bush warned there could be difficult times again, and that “this island is not the only girl at the ball”. Allowing the development of tall buildings would generate commercial activity that he believed everyone would benefit from.