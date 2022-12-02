Over 330 tons of bulk waste collected as clean-up ends

DEH bulk waste collection

(CNS): Saturday is the last day for the national seasonal bulk waste clean-up, and the Department of Environmental Health will be doing its final collection in North Side and East End. Over the last four weeks, at least 330 tons of bulk waste has been picked up, including vegetation and over 80 tons of metal. This was less than last year since there were no major storms this season. With the clean-up coming to an end, the public is being reminded that from next week leaving waste on the road attracts a fine of $500.

“The amount of bulk waste collected this year is significantly less than last year when we also dealt with waste left after Tropical Strom Grace,” said DEH Director Richard Simms. We also appreciate the thoughtfulness of many residents who complied with the guidelines provided and the dates scheduled for their respective communities.”

Simms said there would be no extension of the collection schedule. Any bulk waste put out after Saturday in the remaining districts will not be collected and will be considered littering and illegal dumping, which carries a potential fine of $500 and up to six months in prison. Alternative arrangements should be made to transport waste to the dump directly.

The George Town landfill operates from 7am-5pm weekdays and until 1pm on Saturdays. The drop-off facility at the gate is open to the public and small vehicles 24 hours per day.