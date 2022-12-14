Outgoing ombudsman said offices should be separate

Sandy Hermiston

(CNS): Sandy Hermiston’s parting recommendation for the government is that the areas within the remit of the Office of the Ombudsman (OMB) should be separated. The outgoing ombudsman, who left the Cayman Islands in February this year, said in the 2021 Ombudsman Annual Report that the merger of the complaints and freedom of information commissioners with data protection, whistleblowing and police complaints may have cut administrative costs but it became “increasingly apparent” during her time here that the “challenge of administering five business lines is significant”.

Hermiston recommended that Cayman revert back to separate independent offices for the ombudsman, information commissioner, data protection commissioner and for police oversight. Many small countries and similar jurisdictions, such as Bermuda, have made the decision to fund separate independent offices, she said, as it “allows the offices to develop expertise and depth of resources in a single subject area”.

Designating one office to lead five important areas of oversight “dilutes the impact of the office on many different levels”, Hermiston said in her parting suggestion. “Having a variety of independent officers increases the opportunity for creative thinking and allows for different perspectives to inform government oversight.”

The former ombudsman said the government should consider separating the OMB into three separate offices, one dealing with maladministration and whistleblower protection, another for access to information and data protection, and a third for the oversight of public complaints about police conduct.

Noting the major reason for consolidating the offices was to minimise cost, she suggested that some of these offices could share administrative services, and even include the Office of the Auditor General. But she said, “In my opinion, cost savings should not be the determinative factor in these matters.”

The government’s decision to merge the offices was criticised by both Nicola Williams and Jennifer Dilbert, the commissioners at the time of complaints and information respectively, as well as by Jan Liebaers, the current deputy ombudsman in the Information Rights Division, who all cautioned against it because of the very different functions each area.

Ezzard Miller, the MP for North Side at the time, resigned from his position as chair of the parliamentary oversight committee for the Office of the Complaints Commissioner because of concerns about merging the various offices.

The merger was just one recommendation that the Cayman Islands Government accepted from a 2014 report by Ernst & Young aimed at advising the CIG on cutting public spending. However, it has reportedly only saved the public purse around CI$80,000 per year in its $1 billion budget.