One robber charged, another strikes on 7MB

(CNS): Police are investigating another armed robbery at an undisclosed bar on West Bay Road, just south of Seven Mile Public Beach, at about 9:25pm Wednesday. A lone masked man entered through the rear door, brandished a firearm and demanded money before fleeing with a quantity of cash. Meanwhile, a 25-year-old West Bay man arrested in relation to the armed robbery at a gas station Monday evening has been formally charged with robbery and possession of an imitation firearm and is due in court Friday.

In this latest robbery, the fifth since Friday and one of more than 30 committed over the last four months, the suspect is described as being about 5’7″, of slim build, and appeared to be in his late teens or early 20s. He was dressed in long dark pants, a black hooded jacket, a black mask and gloves.

The man charged is accused of robbing the Hell Esso Gas Station with another masked man. He is one of only two men that police believe are behind the current spike in robberies who has been charged with any crimes. The imitation weapon used in the stick-up was left behind after a gas station worker put up a fight. A grey Honda Civic reported stolen earlier the same day as the robbery, which police believe may have been the getaway car, was set on fire that night.

Police have not said if they believe the latest stick-up along Seven Mile Beach was committed by the same man who evaded police after the gas station robbery and was involved in the muggings and food-truck stick-up on Friday night.

Anyone with information on the latest or previous robberies is asked to contact West Bay CID at 949-3999. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the website.