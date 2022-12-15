Ministry opens bid for a plan to exploit future of finance

(CNS): The Ministry of Financial Services is embarking on a strategic plan for financial services in the Cayman Islands to help the jurisdiction exploit future opportunities in the sector, such as sustainable finance and virtual assets. A request for proposals from consultants to prepare the plan has been issued on the CIG’s procurement platform to start work early next year. The development of the plan is expected to involve stakeholder consolation across both the public and private sectors, officials said.

Financial Services Minister André Ebanks said the plan is part of the long-term objective to have a public, achievable jurisdictional strategy for financial services.

“This initiative will help steer the work that the Cayman Islands performs in the coming years,” he said. “There are a number of compelling opportunities we need to explore further, such as the likes of sustainable finance, virtual assets and reinsurance, and the strategy will help us assess such opportunities and determine broad steps to convert suitable opportunities to steady and sound business.”

The RFP is open to local and international service providers with relevant experience and qualifications.