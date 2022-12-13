Man denies allegations of attempted murder

Luisto Eusebio Hernandez

(CNS): Luisto Eusebio Hernandez (27), from East End, has denied trying to kill another man during a shooting in Windsor Park in April this year. Hernandez, who is currently in custody after going on the run, pleaded not guilty to possession of an unlicensed firearm and attempted murder when he appeared in court Friday via video link.

He is accused of trying to kill a man when he shot him in the stomach at around 5:30 in the evening of 20 April on Oakland Close in George Town. The victim was said to have received a life-threatening injury but survived the ordeal.

Hernandez was charged in November after police tracked him down to an address in Bodden Town, where he was reportedly being harboured by a 22-year-old woman, who was arrested on suspicion of defeating the course of justice.

Since then, Hernandez has been on remand at HMP Northward and is now set to go on trial in February.