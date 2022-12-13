Mac’s role in ministry trade trips unexplained

Minister Jay Ebanks (left) and McKeeva Bush (from social media)

(CNS): The reason why McKeeva Bush (WBW) was part of the Cayman Islands delegation on several overseas trips in relation to agricultural policy when he was serving as speaker of the House remains a mystery. According to records released in response to a freedom of information request, at least one trip where Bush was invited by Minister Jay Ebanks was paid for by the public purse and several others appear to have been paid for from other sources, but there is no indication why Bush was included in the delegations.

The speaker, as he was at the time, is said to have travelled with Ebanks to Honduras, Jamaica and Spain in relation to the work the agriculture ministry is doing to form the current government’s policy on food security.

Bush was made speaker in exchange for his support of the PACT Government in the wake of the unclear 2021 election result and the subsequent horsetrading, but he was never part of the PACT team and did not caucus with them. However, it is no secret that Jay Ebanks and Bush are close and the veteran politician used his influence over Ebanks to upset the first effort Panton made to form a government of independents without the member for West Bay West.

According to the documents released Monday, the only trip considered official travel by the ministry, where it paid CI$2,000 for Bush to be part of the delegation, was to Honduras in June this year. While correspondence implies that Minister Ebanks had invited Bush, there is nothing that documents the reasons why he needed to go.

The ministry said there were no records regarding the other trips, and while staff were aware Bush had travelled with the minister on previous occasions, they were not paid for by the agriculture ministry. CNS also asked the House of Parliament for any details of trips paid for by that authority for the speaker to travel with the agricultural ministry, but the information manager said that no related documents were held by them.

The spending for the trip to Honduras, which was in total less than $10,000, was authorised by Chief Officer Eric Bush, who was also part of the delegation that included the minister’s personal assistant and the senior policy advisor. In email correspondence about the visit, Eric Bush indicated that the minister had invited McKeeva Bush, and a formal invitation was also sent to him. However, none of that correspondence documents any justification for Bush accompanying the minister.

According to an official press release at the time, the exploratory mission to Honduras was to establish direct agricultural trade links with that country to strengthen Cayman’s food and nutrition security.

“We largely depend on the United States for our fruits, produce and other goods,” the minister had said. “With the increasing cost of living, the government is committed to exploring various avenues to lessen the burden for the people of the Cayman Islands. We are looking to establish and promote a direct shipping route between the Cayman and Honduras later this year.”

While in Honduras, the delegation went to a Chamber of Commerce Expo in La Ceiba and toured several dairy farms, meat packing plants and an aggregate plant in San Pedro Sula and the Port of Cortes. They also visited the Port of Cabotaje in La Ceiba.

There was no mention in the release that Bush had attended or why.