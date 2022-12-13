Mac’s role in ministry trade trips unexplained
(CNS): The reason why McKeeva Bush (WBW) was part of the Cayman Islands delegation on several overseas trips in relation to agricultural policy when he was serving as speaker of the House remains a mystery. According to records released in response to a freedom of information request, at least one trip where Bush was invited by Minister Jay Ebanks was paid for by the public purse and several others appear to have been paid for from other sources, but there is no indication why Bush was included in the delegations.
The speaker, as he was at the time, is said to have travelled with Ebanks to Honduras, Jamaica and Spain in relation to the work the agriculture ministry is doing to form the current government’s policy on food security.
Bush was made speaker in exchange for his support of the PACT Government in the wake of the unclear 2021 election result and the subsequent horsetrading, but he was never part of the PACT team and did not caucus with them. However, it is no secret that Jay Ebanks and Bush are close and the veteran politician used his influence over Ebanks to upset the first effort Panton made to form a government of independents without the member for West Bay West.
According to the documents released Monday, the only trip considered official travel by the ministry, where it paid CI$2,000 for Bush to be part of the delegation, was to Honduras in June this year. While correspondence implies that Minister Ebanks had invited Bush, there is nothing that documents the reasons why he needed to go.
The ministry said there were no records regarding the other trips, and while staff were aware Bush had travelled with the minister on previous occasions, they were not paid for by the agriculture ministry. CNS also asked the House of Parliament for any details of trips paid for by that authority for the speaker to travel with the agricultural ministry, but the information manager said that no related documents were held by them.
The spending for the trip to Honduras, which was in total less than $10,000, was authorised by Chief Officer Eric Bush, who was also part of the delegation that included the minister’s personal assistant and the senior policy advisor. In email correspondence about the visit, Eric Bush indicated that the minister had invited McKeeva Bush, and a formal invitation was also sent to him. However, none of that correspondence documents any justification for Bush accompanying the minister.
According to an official press release at the time, the exploratory mission to Honduras was to establish direct agricultural trade links with that country to strengthen Cayman’s food and nutrition security.
“We largely depend on the United States for our fruits, produce and other goods,” the minister had said. “With the increasing cost of living, the government is committed to exploring various avenues to lessen the burden for the people of the Cayman Islands. We are looking to establish and promote a direct shipping route between the Cayman and Honduras later this year.”
While in Honduras, the delegation went to a Chamber of Commerce Expo in La Ceiba and toured several dairy farms, meat packing plants and an aggregate plant in San Pedro Sula and the Port of Cortes. They also visited the Port of Cabotaje in La Ceiba.
There was no mention in the release that Bush had attended or why.
See the documents in the CNS Library.
Flying around the world spending your money guys that what he is doing.
Friends jolly outings while you all protect him to the max haha
Enjoy
Don’t blame the politicians, blame the voters.
The voters in West Bay are not the brightest lights in the window.
Been that way for a long way. Sorry to say.
You will note the supposed police investigation and breach of probation has gone very quiet.
Nothing further will be done.
Mac is the Political Proffessor for Jonnay, Dwayne and Kenny.
To date they seem to be following the teaching even down to the life size signs.
Mac will be for us long after he is gone, he is going no where he will always be in the powerful position.
CIG has strict rules on spending government money on alcohol – not sure that there is any policy regarding XXXXX. As we found out during the infamous credit card/casino case, if CIG does not have a strict written policy against spending the people’s money on something, then whatever that something is, is OK.
Mac’s role – having a good time on the government tab!
Panton really did sell his soul to become Premier!
CNS: Thank you for shining a spotlight on an apparent lack of consideration.
Civil Service: Please take the opportunity of this spotlight to create/update processes so that justifications for official travel (all decisions really) are recorded.
We can always argue about the justifications/decisions later, but without them there is no leg for anyone to stand on.
CNS Library: Please add a Menu” selection for FOIs, then for each FOI put all released records and all correspondence from the submission to the end of the exhange of emails / contacts and records release for that FOI.
Seeing the many informative FOIs you have done will help to show us how FOIs are done and the attitude of government towards FOI requests.
Please continue to be as viligent in 2023 as you have been in all the previous years. Without CNS government and politicians would have covered up much information.
A partially uninformed Caymanian seeking TRUTH.
CNS: Thank you! I don’tknow if I’ll have time to do all that you suggest but adding FOI to the index is a good idea.
Glad that someone has the foresight to look for an alternative food supply route. Not only for possible savings, but for security and continuity. Let’s hear how fruitful the trip was. finance does seem to have accountability for authorized trips in hand. I would like to understand how the government would introduce its choice of suppliers to the marketplace in a free-enterprise economy.
Relax people, it was all a couple of trips to get some new china wear for the Big Mac.
Featuring Dumb and Dumber.
How will McKeeva survive when he can no longer feed at the trough?
Wasting days and wasting money!
Approved by Eric Bush…who also went on the trip..?
Is there no one who can ask if this expenditure is justified…?…Wayne ?…anyone.?
LOL … can’t make this $@#%^& up …
Some things don’t need to be explained.
CNS your comment is correct that Jay and McKeeva are close. McKeeva supported Jay’s grandmother on a UDP ticket. Not sure why voters believed otherwise. Jay has a horrible mentor in McKeeva and is emulating his antics. Monkey see monkey do.
Reminds me of the scarecrow from the Wizard of Oz who said “if I only had a brain”
another glorious day for cig and the civil service…..zzzzzzzzz
$10,000 for a trip to Honduras? Did they rent out an entire hotel for each person?
Usual BS. All these people supposed to have our best interests at heart really only give a damn about themselves and their own lifestyle and wealth.