Local man admits double stabbing at 7M shops
(CN): Nicholas Romano Forbes (31), from Bodden Town, pleaded guilty on Friday to two charges of GBH, admitting that he stabbed one man in the stomach and another in the eye at the parking lot at Seven Mile Shops in June. No details of what led to the violent stabbing were revealed in court, but despite the serious charges, Forbes was bailed until February, when he will be sentenced. His defence attorney argued against a curfew, although Forbes is wearing an electronic tag, as he said this was an “isolated incident”.
I do not know the circumstances around this and did not witness the event… but anybody who goes to seven mile shops armed with a knife does not deserve the benefit of the doubt. Go to jail thug
What kind of POS loser carries a knife on a night out?
Absolutely pathetic sentence coming in 3..2..1..
Sounds like they tried to gang him and he caught them back with the element of surprise. It was clearly two vs one. He will definitely get jail time for using a weapon.
Was bailed ??? This is madness.
Two try to gang him and got the worse of it. Why they not charge too.
The man stabbed two people and he isn’t in jail? What kind of s—Show is this? Seriously.
I gonna guess you were there to see what happened huh???
4:18 is a fool
Two or more ganged up on one? Where are they? Are they getting a medal?