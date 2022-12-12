Local man admits double stabbing at 7M shops

(CN): Nicholas Romano Forbes (31), from Bodden Town, pleaded guilty on Friday to two charges of GBH, admitting that he stabbed one man in the stomach and another in the eye at the parking lot at Seven Mile Shops in June. No details of what led to the violent stabbing were revealed in court, but despite the serious charges, Forbes was bailed until February, when he will be sentenced. His defence attorney argued against a curfew, although Forbes is wearing an electronic tag, as he said this was an “isolated incident”.