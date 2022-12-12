Local man admits double stabbing at 7M shops

| 12/12/2022 | 10 Comments
Cayman News Service

(CN): Nicholas Romano Forbes (31), from Bodden Town, pleaded guilty on Friday to two charges of GBH, admitting that he stabbed one man in the stomach and another in the eye at the parking lot at Seven Mile Shops in June. No details of what led to the violent stabbing were revealed in court, but despite the serious charges, Forbes was bailed until February, when he will be sentenced. His defence attorney argued against a curfew, although Forbes is wearing an electronic tag, as he said this was an “isolated incident”.

Share your vote!


How do you feel after reading this?
  • Fascinated
  • Happy
  • Sad
  • Angry
  • Bored
  • Afraid
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Tags: , , ,

Category: Courts, Crime

Comments (10)

Trackback URL | Comments RSS Feed

  1. Anonymous says:
    13/12/2022 at 1:45 am

    I do not know the circumstances around this and did not witness the event… but anybody who goes to seven mile shops armed with a knife does not deserve the benefit of the doubt. Go to jail thug

    3
    1
    Reply
  2. Anonymous says:
    12/12/2022 at 9:36 pm

    What kind of POS loser carries a knife on a night out?

    3
    Reply
  3. Anonymous says:
    12/12/2022 at 9:34 pm

    Absolutely pathetic sentence coming in 3..2..1..

    3
    Reply
  4. Anonymous says:
    12/12/2022 at 4:09 pm

    Sounds like they tried to gang him and he caught them back with the element of surprise. It was clearly two vs one. He will definitely get jail time for using a weapon.

    7
    10
    Reply
  5. Anonymous says:
    12/12/2022 at 3:58 pm

    Was bailed ??? This is madness.

    15
    3
    Reply
  6. Anonymous says:
    12/12/2022 at 1:54 pm

    The man stabbed two people and he isn’t in jail? What kind of s—Show is this? Seriously.

    35
    2
    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

«
»