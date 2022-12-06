Landowners gift 34 acres of land to rehab farm

(L-R) Granger, Marjorie and Scott Haugh, Governor Martyn Roper (patron of Beacon Farms), and CEO Sandy Urquhart

(CNS): The future of Beacon Farms in North Side, which combines sustainable food production with the rehabilitation of recovering addicts, is now secure as the land on which the farm was established has been donated to the Beacon of Hope Foundation, the Cayman-registered non-profit that runs the facility. The farm is already gaining a reputation locally for quality produce, all of which is grown by Caymanians recovering from drug and alcohol abuse.

The land was bought by the Haugh Foundation, which was established by the Haugh family to support rehabilitation and inclusion programmes. Beacon Farms, which was set up on that land, provides a safe, structured, supervised, clean and sober working environment for the team of recovering addicts. At a recent event to mark the generous donation, Chief Executive Sandy Urquhart said the Haugh Foundation’s investment in the farm was life-changing.

“Beacon Farms gives people a better chance at rebuilding their lives after substance abuse,” he said. “The programme offers the opportunity to learn new skills, earn a wage and gain confidence to rejoin the community. We currently have twelve members of staff employed at Beacon Farms. This donation should allow us to increase both the scale of our farming operations and the number of people we can support in the programme.”

Urquhart said that the farm aims to become financially self-sufficient by the end of 2025. This will be through sales of agricultural produce and manufactured products as well as its recently launched Beacon Farming Services, which offers a rock-crushing and soil improvement package to other farmers.

“Beacon Farms has been blessed to have such a generous and caring benefactor to help us get started,” said Urquhart. “With the Haugh family’s support, we have been able to invest in the training, machinery and land improvements needed to operate on a commercial level. We anticipate it taking another three years before we break even. Eventually, our farming programme will sustain our social programme.”

To help bridge the gap as the direct funding to run the operation from the Haugh Foundation is scaled back and farming operations are scaled up, Beacon Farms has launched a fundraising campaign to ensure jobs on the farm are not put at risk in the interim.

“Beacon Farms has a valuable role to play, helping people get back onto their feet as productive and responsible members of society,” Urquhart said. “We all have a duty of care towards those who need our help, and we hope our Caymankind community will provide some financial assistance until the point Beacon Farms can fund itself.”

The Haugh Foundation initially purchased 34 acres of land and an old farmhouse in North Side in 2017 with the idea of offering a continuum of care for people in recovery. As early supporters of The Bridge Foundation, a halfway house in West Bay, Granger and Marjorie Haugh and their son, Scott Haugh, recognised the challenges facing Caymanians seeking employment after leaving transitional housing and saw Beacon Farms as an opportunity to help them on the next step of their journey.

Granger Haugh, who established the foundation after selling his medical diagnostics company, said that helping Caymanians rebuild their lives was a way of giving back to the community where the family has now lived for more than forty years.

“Beacon Farms not only provides jobs and training, but it’s also making impressive advances in agriculture. We are extremely proud of all the farm has achieved in its first five years and look forward to seeing what the next chapter brings,” he said.