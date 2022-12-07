Jamaica rolls out new state of emergency over crime

Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness at the press briefing

(CNS): Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness has rolled out a state of emergency in several parishes and police divisions, including in tourist areas, in response to the escalating violent crime in parts of the country. Holness made the announcement during a press briefing on Tuesday, according to a release from the Jamaican government. “My job as your prime minister is to ensure that my people are safe, and I will not stop until that is achieved,” he said.

St Ann, Clarendon, St Catherine, specified areas in Kingston and St Andrew, St James, Westmoreland and Hanover were all affected.

Holness said that after careful consideration, the government thought it necessary to protect lives. “Since the end of the last SOE, we have seen, unfortunately, an increase in criminal activities in these areas and, indeed, a threat to property and in some instances public disorder,” he said. The country’s last state of emergency ended in November after efforts to extend it were blocked by the Senate.

This will be Jamaica’s first Christmas since COVID-19 restrictions were lifted and already the country is expecting an increase in activities, including entertainment and commercial events. “We are already seeing a demand, a stretch on the resources, and we have to guarantee our citizens that they will be able to go about their business in a safe and secure manner,” Holness said, as he justified the imposition that will increase police powers.

While the high crime rate in Cayman’s neighbouring island is nothing new, there has been an increase over the last year of fugitives from Jamaican law enforcement landing here illegally, attempting to take refuge. These included four men who were deported in August and murder suspect Rudolph Almando Shaw (30), who was deported in July. But after he escaped from the Kingston lock-up in October, he was shot by the Jamaican police.

While there are concerns that criminals from Jamaica are coming to Cayman and committing crimes here, Deputy Police Commissioner Kurt Walton stressed at a recent press briefing in relation to the Cayman Islands’ own crime spike that the suspects involved in the recent string of robberies are all local people.