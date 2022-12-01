ID register will be optional in face of backlash
(CNS): The minister responsible for innovation, André Ebanks, has said that following feedback and concerns in the community about the new legislation supporting the long-awaited national identification programme, changes are now being made to the bills due to go before parliament next week. The most significant is a decision to make the population register optional. When the two bills were rolled out for public consultation, officials said that while having a card would be voluntary, registration of the resident population on the supporting system would be mandatory.
The government had planned to put every person’s name, date of birth, gender and status on that register, initially lifting the information from huge amounts of existing data at WORC, which has records on almost the entire population. The plan was then to use the General Registry to fill in the gaps of those Caymanians who have never done business with WORC or travelled out of the country.
Once the register was complete, people could then choose to apply for a National identity card with its own unique identity code, and it would be up to each applicant how much additional information they wanted to attach to the card and who could access it. This would then serve to gradually eliminate repetitive form filling, questions about status and the need for everyone to carry an armful of documents to verify their identity to public officials or private sector entities such as banks.
But the mandatory nature of the original supporting register has caused concern in the community and some people are worried about the digital nature of the proposed project.
“There has been a fundamental concern coming from individuals who don’t want to be in the register in the first place,” Minister Ebanks said when he appeared Monday on Radio Cayman’s For the Record. “They would like the freedom of choice, and that’s understandable.”
He said that over the last week or so, he and his team have been listening to those concerns, and a decision had been made that the register would also be optional. “This will give those people enough lead time that they will need… to give people a choice and allow it to happen organically,” he said. Ebanks added that he hoped this would see the register evolve organically and people would eventually sign up through choice rather than being compelled.
All it requires to change the original compulsory register to a voluntary one is to change the wording in the bills that states everyone “shall be registered” to everyone “may be registered.” As a result, the proposed legislation is now expected to be changed at the committee stage when legislators meet in parliament next week, making the whole of the programme completely voluntary.
Ebanks also confirmed that no one would be refused service by a government entity because they do not have a card. He explained that a clause in the bill referring to international obligations and information sharing would be completely removed as it was unnecessary and had been misunderstood. He said the data held on people signed up for the register and the card would be held by the government here in the Cayman Islands and not by the private sector or any overseas agencies. The registrar will also be a civil servant.
Another key amendment refers to potential increases in basic data held on the register of those that have signed up, as people transition to doing more and more online. The bills currently allow that to be increased via regulations. But Ebanks said he would be proposing to his colleagues that this be amended to require a change to the law via parliament if any future government wants to add to the basic data criteria from the current provision for name, date of birth, gender and status.
In most cases, that information is already held by numerous government entities. There are very few people in Cayman that do not have their name, date of birth, gender and status held by some government department. Many will also have much more information than that held by numerous public sector agencies, from Cayman Airways to the Needs Assessment Unit.
WORC holds the most significant amount of data on everyone who has gone through the immigration or work permit system, including Caymanian employers who have applied for a permit. It also holds everyone’s travel records. The Department of Vehicle and Drivers’ Licensing holds basic information and addresses of every driver and vehicle owner, while the Health Services Authority also holds the same basic information along with personal medical records of anyone who has ever paid a visit to the hospital or district clinic.
Nevertheless, the decision to introduce the nationwide ID programme has divided the community. Some do not trust the government to hold another information register, while others feel the project is well overdue as it will solve a whole host of current verification issues, making it much easier to do business with the government online.
Despite these planned amendments, the opposition has asked for the bill to be pulled, even though it was the last PPM-led administration that had moved the project forward. Deputy Opposition Leader Joseph Hew had presided over the procurement process to find the technology to implement the programme in January 2021.
Opposition Leader Roy McTaggart has requested the bills be withdrawn from the parliamentary agenda next week to allow more time for public consultation. He said he has written to the minister to ask for more time because, despite the government’s attempts to educate the public, the concerns are not going away.
“Some public concerns arise due to misunderstanding, but some are valid and need attention,” he said. “Given the importance of these bills, the government should allow an extended public consultation period. My colleagues in the opposition also share that view. An extended public consultation period will help ensure that all valid concerns are aired and considered. It can also allow the public to become more familiar with and understand the purpose and benefits of both pieces of legislation.”
The opposition leader said the success of this project depends on getting it as right as possible at the start and ensuring the public trust in both the register and the ID cards.
As of Wednesday afternoon, there had been no indication from the minister that the bills will be withdrawn as he believes the necessary changes to alleviate any further concerns can be handled through the committee stage. However, if the bill passes, there are plans for further public education about the legislation and the system before it is implemented
The public has until next Tuesday evening to submit further comments about the legislation to the ministry or their MP.
See the bills and the ministry’s briefing about the bills in the CNS Library.
See Ebanks and his ministry team on Radio Cayman below:
Got my chip already thanks.
#Democracy. Pressure busspipe. Well done Minister!
LOL! Oh my aching sides…a few Luddites object and the government (term used loosely) pee their pants again. We really are an island of absurdity.
Why were we told in a workshop that the data would reside on servers in Spain?
The acceptance will be in the hands of the civil service via their interactions with their clients. If the interaction processes flow smoother and quicker when the card is used then more and more residents will take up usage at an increasing rate. I will be one of the early adopters. Nothing to hide and everything to gain. Let’s discuss again in 10 years.
What about those of us who would like to have multiple IDs?
Lol. This is just crazy. Why don’t they use some of those funds to fix the issue of Ghost Caymanians which they have created.
The ID system won’t be effective if the current issues aren’t addressed.
I am struggling to imagine the downside of this project. That said, I’m not certain that I see a huge benefit. Certainly there are those who otherwise lack identification that would benefit, and that’s good enough for me.
If the concern is for the security of personal information, I think that is a valid concern. If a person can choose the information attached to the card, I don’t see a problem, and perhaps it should be mandatory, so as to identify gaps between our various CBC systems.
I am a Caymanian by virtue of Caymanian Status granted on the basis of my parents being born here. Decades ago, my U.S. passport was stamped with the Caymanian Status emblem, and along with voter ID card and my drivers licence, I’ve needed no other. If there are those who need more, we should provide it.
I wonder if this proposed register is inconsistent with GDPR and that is why the public backlash so easily made CIG switch to making it voluntary?
I don’t trust that our data will be kept safe tbh. Every day you go on CMR and they have a story that starts with “well placed sources in [ ] have informed us that…” Lots of countries have similar registers but I don’t have faith in our ability here to really protect peoples data.
How many millions of dollars have been spent on this project, when as a result of this monumental change to voluntary registration there may well be only a few hundred registering?.
So, the register isn’t worth the paper it’s written on because our politicians are snivelling cowards that only care about votes. Sounds about right.
Clearly the people who don’t want this are not legally allowed to be here!!
what is the point if its optional?
If you feel it’s necessary and can make those points useful then make it mandatory, otherwise forget it.
“However, if the bill passes, there are plans for further public education about the legislation and the system before it is implemented”.
If they already know that they need to do more public education AFTER the bill passes, then why pass the bill? What is the rush?
Is it because the cards have already been purchased? Mr. Charles Brown stated on “The Resh Hour” last week, “procurement of cards has already been done and we have the ability to print them on island. If government supports this in Parliament we will be able to deliver quite quickly.”
Again, what is the rush? Other than the cards being purchased, what additional purchases or contracts or promises have been given to support the backend of this ID system? The Minister has said that our data will remain within our borders. How does he know this? The government is obviously further along than they have led the public to believe. And just because they will keep the business within our borders, it does not stop the firm/s that they are working with to from contracting our data out to a third party, off-island. The proposed bill allows them to do this and the Request for Proposal makes it clear that our data can/will be farmed out.
Genuine public education is needed now. Not after the bill has passed. We need town hall meetings.
Very good points, Brigitte. Unfortunately, meaningful-broad public consultation has been a failure of successive governments (including this one).
Sometimes, it appears, that public consultation is a farce and is CIG only goes through the motions without taking into account insightful feedback — it’s seems to play the “box checking exercise”, which is a form over substance approach.
I disagree. This general topic has been in the works for years and has had ample opportunity for stakeholder engagement and discussion. Nobody has been blindsided or given insufficient time to review, we just don’t like any change once it’s at our doorstep.
Oh boy. Another stupid idea. Lets have a national register, but it’s optional if you want to sign up. What? Then just don’t create the national register. This makes no sense.
WORC does not have accurate information. There are literally hundreds of persons who are not Caymanian claiming benefits and receiving them as if they were – all because of gaps in the systems. We should be very careful to deal with this and to stamp out the widespread abuse of our immigration systems.
Employ one officer for a year to interview each of those persons and go through the qualification exercise. It is not difficult (cut off the benefit if they can’t be found) and it would cost a whole heap less than the way we are proposing to go about it. Lack of accountability in job performance is something we really need to be looking at.
“Public trust” – NEVER gonna happen with Government involved.
The reception of this technology would have been much different if CIG had integrity but incompetence rules and when someone slips there are no consequences. CIG will only get the bare minimum of what they need from me in my day to day dealings with them and that’s all.
After all what more do they need if one already has as CIG-net account which is used by multiple departments including WORC and Customs? This redundant scheme is obviously overkill and smacks of someone gaining a stripe and or a kickback for buying into it.
Changing registration under the Identification Register Bill 2022 to being voluntary (ie, “may be registered”) instead of obligatory (ie, “shall be registered”) is a prudent move.
This should alleviate certain issues concerning provisions that, inter alia, appear to be incompatible with fundamental privacy rights (s.9(1), Bill of Rights; art.8(1), European Convention on Human Rights) and, therefore, being unconstitutional and unlawful (contrary to s.24, Bill of Rights).
Why did the conspiracists kick back so hard at this but digital ID somehow the digital RFID tracking of their license plates / movements is going on without protest?
You think that abandoned project is working 🤣
People did speak up against that but they still when ahead and enshrined it into law and added a stipulation to criminalize you and fine you a fee of up to $10000 for refusing to use one of those plates on your car.
C.A.V.E. – Caymanians Against Virtually Everything
The conspiracists like DW and KA really blew this one out of proportion by equating it to receiving the mark of the beast and that this would allow government to confiscate your money. Really and truly guys, take a chill pill please.
Government ALREADY has all this info on you! If you’re a registered voter literally anyone can query what your street address is too, foofools!
It’s just a consolidation to make processes more efficient, but unna wan us stay in the 1980s where everything was snail-paced and done on paper, not digital.
Greatest opposition no doubt from those who like to say they are Caymanian, but technically are not. Register would have brought that to a conclusion.
There are more than enough loose cannons and entrepreneurs in CIG that we should assume this comprehensive database, which ought to be firewalled, will be eagerly exported, sold and distributed, if it’s not first hacked by ICIJ, tax crusading NGOs and rogue states. Bad enough that the telecoms sell our mobile numbers.
I’m not one for a registry like this due to the potential of mismanagement. I mean, CIG is unable to manage anything efficiently or effectively, but I cannot deny the conveniences this system hopes to bring.
A simple gesture by the ministers to not making this mandatory is appreciated. I hope it remains voluntary in the future as time progresses but we will see about that when the time comes.
spineless fool…. makes the whole process pointless.
welcome to wonderland.
If registration is mandatory, then changing “shall” to “may” is irrelevant. The only optional aspect of this program is whether an individual wants a physical card in their wallet that corresponds to the cross-government file that will be opened regardless. Good luck to all of the drug dealers and unregistered economy participants. Taxes seem to be on their way.
Great decision Minister Andre Ebanks
What a complete waste of resources. We all know from experience that this will NEVER work as intended as CIG’s track record shows this.