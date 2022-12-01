Hurricane season ends and lobster season begins

Caribbean Spiny Lobster (Photo courtesy DoE)

(CNS): The first day of December is not only the start of the Christmas season, it is also the end of the six-month hurricane season and the beginning of the short lobster season. But the Department of Environment is reminding people as they look forward to the popular shellfish feast there are still limits on the catch and locations and the season is not a free-for-all. With numbers still woefully low, the season lasts only until the end of February, and no lobster may be taken from a Marine Park at any time.

The daily catch limit is three lobsters per person or a maximum of six lobsters per boat with two or more people. No one is allowed on any one day to take, permit another person to take, purchase, receive, offer for sale, exchange or donation, or possess more than three lobsters from Cayman waters. Only spiny lobster may be taken.

Report suspicious behaviour by calling DoE Enforcement at 949-8469 or 916-4271 or 911.

Meanwhile, Cayman can breathe another sigh of relief after escaping any major storms this hurricane season. Aside from rough seas in the wake of Hurricane Ian, the jurisdiction was spared any widespread serious damage this year. 2022 ended up being an average season with 14 named storms and hurricanes, with some wreaking havoc in other jurisdictions. While the summer was very quiet, September saw both Fiona and Ian, which went on to smash into Puerto Rico and the state of Florida.

While there is still a possibility of stormy weather, forecasters at the US National Hurricane Center said on Thursday that they did not expect to see any cyclones over the next five days.