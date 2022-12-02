Housing Trust starts work on 19 West Bay homes

Minister Jay Ebanks, Deputy Premier Chris Saunders, McKeeva Bush MP, Ministry of PAHI staff and NHDT Board members break ground for the housing development in West Bay.

Minister Jay Ebanks gives remarks at the groundbreaking ceremony

McKeeva Bush MP (WBW) gives remarks at the groundbreaking ceremony, with Minister Jay Ebanks and Deputy Premier Chris Saunders seated

(CNS): Phase 3 of the Lighthouse Gardens affordable housing development in the Boatswain Bay area of West Bay is getting underway after an official groundbreaking of the project this week. The subdivision includes nineteen housing lots and completes the 9.5-acre property, delivering a total of 55 homes at the location. National Housing Development Trust (NHDT) General Manager Julio Ramos said the goal was to keep construction costs low while making the homes modern and energy efficient with amenities that increase their value.

“The NHDT continues to offer these houses at a low cost, with reported market values equivalent to those provided in the open market,” he said. But Ramos did not divulge the price of the homes or the cost to build the houses, given the current rate of inflation and supply chain issues. Some 18 months ago, then-chairman George Powell said it was challenging to keep the homes affordable. In 2020 it cost around $100,000 to build each home.

CNS has submitted a number of questions about the current costs, and we are awaiting a response.

Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony, Infrastructure Minister Jay Ebanks said the NHDT and the government were committed to delivering high-quality and sustainable housing for Caymanians to realise their dream of home ownership.

He said the board continues to concentrate its efforts building on vacant land at the housing sites in North Side, East End and West Bay. It is also working on acquiring land in George Town for new projects in the capital as well. “There is a great demand for affordable housing across our Island, and it is the intention of this government to develop new housing solutions during our time in office,” he said.

Finance Minister Chris Saunders said the cost of housing is one of the largest contributors to the Consumer Price Index (CPI), and adequate housing and accommodation for Caymanians was important for the growing population.

“While global population growth is averaging less than 1% per year, in the Cayman Islands we have seen 10.5% growth in an eight-month period,” he said. “The rate of home construction has not kept pace with population growth. It is therefore imperative that we have a national conversation on housing, land preservation and building heights, both in the residential and commercial sectors.”

Saunders also commended the board, though he said nothing of the latest corruption scandal to impact this public authority. Last week Geoffry Ebanks, who was appointed as NHDT chair by Cabinet to replace Powery, appeared in court facing allegations that he misappropriated 72 truckloads of fill and soil from the North Side project. He was only removed from his post in October, months after the scandal came to light in March.

Work is still progressing at that 12-acre site, where the NHDT broke ground for 45 housing lots over one year ago.