Gambling bill sent to select committee, ID bills pass

Minister André Ebanks in parliament on 12 December

(CNS): As Premier Wayne Panton wrapped up the debate on the Gambling (Amendment) Bill, 2022 on Monday, he told MPs that it would go to a select committee of the House, where changes to address some of the concerns raised could be made. During the same sitting, both bills paving the way for a national identity system passed through a second vote, with all members of the opposition voting against them. Minister André Ebanks, who brought the bills, said that since the register would no longer be mandatory, there was no sense in holding up the law.

The gambling bill caused concern because of fears it would criminalise ordinarily law-abiding citizens, especially older members of the community, and do little to address the crime that government believes is being fuelled by illegal gambling. “No single piece of legislation is a magic bullet,” Panton said, explaining that the amendment was part of the effort to tackle the crime associated with gambling. He said it was not designed to put people in jail but to help the police.

Since all MPs agreed that something must be done, he said, it was worth giving the bill some time to try to gain consensus on how that could be achieved. Panton announced the plan to create a select committee to make changes to the bill that all members can agree on.

Following the agreement to redraft the gambling bill through a bipartisan approach, the national identity bills both passed through a second reading without any support from the opposition but will now undergo some amendments at the regular committee stage.

The process to establish a national identity scheme was started under the last PPM-led administration and touted heavily by then commerce minister Joey Hew (GTN), now deputy opposition leader. However, while agreeing with the legislation, Hew urged the government to withdraw the bill for more public consultation to educate people about the misunderstandings and gain more support.

But Ebanks made it clear there was little point since the legislation would not come into effect until later next year. He explained that it would take several months to create the register to support the system, giving the government plenty of time to raise awareness about the actual details of the bill and the purpose of the national identity system.

Ebanks said that, since all the mandatory elements of the scheme had been removed, moving ahead with the process would allow the majority of the people, who are welcoming the bill, the chance to sign up.

During the course of the debate, Deputy Governor Franz Manderson reflected on the surprising number of local people who do not have any ID at all, something that came to light when the government first started the annual roadside clean-ups and pride training programmes. He pointed out that some people cannot afford to get a passport, and even the fee for a police clearance certificate to start the process of applying for a job or a bank account is often beyond their reach.

The national identity card will be accessible to everyone as it will be free in the first instance. It will also offer all Caymanians a way of proving who they are without the need for a case full of documents outlining their family history and other personal details. It will also make doing business with the government easier, offer access to a verified electronic signature and put Cayman on the road to a more fully digitalised economy.