EU court ruling may scupper public BO registers

European Court of Justice

(CNS): A recent ruling from the European Court of Justice (ECJ) may have implications here in the Cayman Islands as the authorities prepare legislation to pave the way for public beneficial ownership registers for offshore entities. The court found that the idea of a public beneficial ownership register to prevent money laundering constitutes a serious interference with the fundamental rights to private life and the protection of personal data. The case was brought by a Luxemburg business after that country adopted the European Union directive for a public register.

Given the pressure from the UK and shifting global standards, the Cayman Islands Ministry of Financial Services is in the process of preparing draft legislation to consolidate beneficial ownership legislation into one law. This includes a proposed approach to introduce public beneficial ownership registers here in line with the request of the United Kingdom.

Officials from the ministry said that they are currently in the consultation phase with a wide cross-section of the financial services industry and considering their feedback on the issue. However, this ruling could have implications for the final bill.

“The intent of the draft legislation is to enhance the transparency framework for legal persons by providing clarity to all users of the beneficial ownership legislation, to reduce the possibility of misuse of our entities as well as ensure efficiency in the framework,” officials from the ministry said in a short release issued Thursday.

“The ministry, with the assistance of external counsel, is currently reviewing the ECJ judgement to determine if there are any implications with respect to the proposal to introduce public beneficial ownership registers.”

This ruling, issued on 22 November, could give those in the offshore sector here who are opposed to a public register ammunition to argue against it.

The court said that the requirement for the public beneficial ownership registers across the member states enables a potentially unlimited number of people to find out about the material and financial situation of a beneficial owner, resulting in the possible abuse of their personal data.

The ruling indicates that the EU legislature’s effort to prevent money laundering and terrorist financing interferes with fundamental rights within the ECHR and that the objective could be achieved in other ways. The court found that interference is not strictly limited to what is necessary or proportionate to the objective

It also said that the provision for data to be made available to the public wasn’t sufficiently defined and identified. The regime introduced by the anti-money-laundering directive amounts to considerably more serious interference with fundamental rights than the previous one, where only competent authorities were permitted to see the information without showing increased benefit in terms of combating money laundering and terrorist financing, the court ruled.

The court said the balance between protecting fundamental rights against the need to combat financial crime had not been struck with the public beneficial ownership register.