DEH to prosecute repeated illegal dumping

Illegal dumping at the Ed Bush Stadium in West Bay

(CNS): More than a month after the Department of Environmental Health (DEH) did the rounds in West Bay for the annual bulk waste clean-up, illegal dumping is continuing at the Ed Bush Stadium in the district and officials said that these people will be prosecuted. DEH Director Richard Simms said there was zero tolerance for this as the department has had to divert operations to clear the location five times since the official clean-up ended.

“We have contacted the RCIPS for assistance in this matter and we will seek to prosecute any persons who commit these offences,”he said.

Dumping of waste at sites other than the George Town or the Sister Islands landfills is against the law. The seasonal clean-up ended over a week ago and so no one should be dumping anywhere except the landfills. Residents are reminded that the penalty for illegal dumping and littering can result in six months imprisonment and a minimum fine of $500.

“We are still seeing repeated illegal tipping at a site near the Ed Bush Stadium. Despite messages clearly stating the end of these collections and DEH taping off this area,” said Assistant Director Solid Waste Michael Haworth.

Following the conclusion of the Bulk Waste Collection, alternative arrangements should be made by individuals to transport these items to the George Town landfill, which operates from 7:00am to 5:00pm on weekdays, and from 7:00am to 1:00pm on Saturdays. It is closed on Sundays. However, the landfill drop-off facility at the gate will remain accessible for the public and small vehicles 24/7.