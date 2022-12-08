Dart refunded over $1M in stamp duty and fees
(CNS): The Dart-led consortium currently negotiating the contract with the government to deliver the Cayman Islands’ solid waste management system has received a refund from the public purse of over C$1 million for stamp duty and land registry charges. The refund was noted in the summary of the Cabinet meeting held on 29 November but no details were provided over why the consortium received such a significant refund on what appears to be a land purchase, or which land was acquired in relation to the stalled project.
The government selected Dart as the preferred bidder for the waste management contract more than five years ago in October 2017. However, after more than three years of talks, in March 2021, on the eve of the general election, the PPM administration signed an agreement that turned out to fall far short of a completed deal. More than 20 months after that was signed, the current administration is still struggling to strike a final deal.
Just last week, Premier Wayne Panton, who has taken on the responsibility for the project, said that he didn’t expect to settle with the Dart consortium until early next year. He said the administration was working to keep costs down, in spite of global supply chain issues and procurement challenges.
“Our goal is to ensure ReGen represents a financially viable, long-term solution for sustainable solid waste management… My administration is committed to seeing these negotiations through,” Panton said in his statement.
CNS has contacted officials to find out why Dart is receiving a duty concession in relation to land connected to a contract that is excepted to be worth more than a quarter of a million dollars. We are awaiting a response.
Even without a secured deal, Dart has already benefited from the capping of the old landfill site that sits on the edge of land owned by Dart Enterprises. The developer has also received well over $25 million for the work of capping and remediating what was once known as Mount Trashmore as part of the pre-contract agreement and will benefit from the increase in the value of land the company owns around the landfill.
More disgusting news. Just give this company all of our money. They are laughing at all the stupid island people all the way to the bank.
Beggars belief the CI government is giving Dart money back but then it is Cayman after all or should I say The Dart Islands
It is very generous of Cayman to pay Dart millions to increase the value of his other properties.
Ok this is sad and frustrating
Mr. Dart took over running the Cayman Islands very quickly after he came here. It seemed the leaders of the Cayman Islands liked Mr. Darts money. Mr. Dart was a millionaire when he came here. It is believed that he is now a billionaire.
as a contractor I’ve seen cost of materials rise 20-65% year over year since since 2020. I promise you whatever cost saving Wayne team has been working on since taking over has evaporated.
I thought Dart had most all of our “leadership” in his pocket right after he came here. None of them came out against him! Money Talks, you know.
Appears easy for Cayman governments to keep making some richer, laughing all the way and keep pensioners who did honestly work for their money poorer on $1,000 a month.
Time to start annual taxing of landholders greater that 2 Acres!
Best part is, the longer Wayne deliberately stalls the project, the easier it becomes for Dart to simply walk away with a nicely capped and remediated landfill.
Boy our political leaders are fool bad.
The rich get richer. How come everything is going up in price except my wages?
This is an honest question: Why don’t you wait for the information you’ve requested before running a story? So many stories mention that you don’t have all the information and have requested it/asked questions and are awaiting a response, but it seems like the article goes up the same day as the press release. Is it that government doesn’t respond? Even if they aren’t really fast with the response, it would seem better to have the article appear a few days later but with more information.
CNS: Ignoring journalists’ questions indefinitely is the traditional way in the Cayman Islands to stifle a story or at least the aspect of the story that is the most inconvenient. We ask questions and wait for answers constantly, and will wait longer if there is any sign that they are coming, such as a simple acknowledgment of the questions and a promise to send answers. We’re always keen to work with government or whoever, but we have learned from experience not to wait forever.
This pleases our Overlord and he will allow the scum to inhabit his island a little longer.