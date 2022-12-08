Dart refunded over $1M in stamp duty and fees

Aerial view of remediation of George Town Landfill

(CNS): The Dart-led consortium currently negotiating the contract with the government to deliver the Cayman Islands’ solid waste management system has received a refund from the public purse of over C$1 million for stamp duty and land registry charges. The refund was noted in the summary of the Cabinet meeting held on 29 November but no details were provided over why the consortium received such a significant refund on what appears to be a land purchase, or which land was acquired in relation to the stalled project.

The government selected Dart as the preferred bidder for the waste management contract more than five years ago in October 2017. However, after more than three years of talks, in March 2021, on the eve of the general election, the PPM administration signed an agreement that turned out to fall far short of a completed deal. More than 20 months after that was signed, the current administration is still struggling to strike a final deal.

Just last week, Premier Wayne Panton, who has taken on the responsibility for the project, said that he didn’t expect to settle with the Dart consortium until early next year. He said the administration was working to keep costs down, in spite of global supply chain issues and procurement challenges.

“Our goal is to ensure ReGen represents a financially viable, long-term solution for sustainable solid waste management… My administration is committed to seeing these negotiations through,” Panton said in his statement.

CNS has contacted officials to find out why Dart is receiving a duty concession in relation to land connected to a contract that is excepted to be worth more than a quarter of a million dollars. We are awaiting a response.

Even without a secured deal, Dart has already benefited from the capping of the old landfill site that sits on the edge of land owned by Dart Enterprises. The developer has also received well over $25 million for the work of capping and remediating what was once known as Mount Trashmore as part of the pre-contract agreement and will benefit from the increase in the value of land the company owns around the landfill.