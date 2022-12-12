Dart duty waiver relates to ‘inherited obligation’

ReGen work on the landfill

(CNS): A refund to the Dart Consortium of over CI$1 million for stamp duty and land registry fees is related to the purchase of land for the planned ReGen facilities, which was an “inherited obligation”, according to Jennifer Ahearn, the chief officer of the Ministry of Sustainability and Climate Resiliency. Ahearn said that because the talks with the Dart Consortium are ongoing, she was unable to explain further.

The refund was noted in the recently released summary of the Cabinet meeting last month when the waiver was agreed upon. “While we cannot go into detail due to commercial sensitivities and the active status of negotiations between the Cayman Islands Government and the Dart Consortium, we can advise that the land purchase was an inherited obligation for the ReGen project,” Ahearn said.

Negotiations between Dart and the CIG continue more than five years after the consortium was selected to take on the waste-management contract to fix the dump, burn garbage to generate power and deal holistically with recycling, composting, reusing and reducing the amount of rubbish produced on all three islands.

While some sort of deal was signed with the previous PPM-led government right before the 2021 General Election, that agreement has not been finalised because the PACT administration has raised a number of concerns about the proposed contract.

Dart has already capped a significant portion of the George Town dump, which is adjacent to his own land at Camana Bay, and has now begun work on an environmental impact assessment for the full project. However, there is still no fully agreed-upon deal to pave the way for the development of the waste-to energy-facility or any of the reuse or recycling proposals.

Over the last month, even the current meagre recycling efforts were set back when Dart stopped collecting glass because its glass crusher came to the end of its useful life. It appears that Dart will not be replacing the existing crusher until the deal is signed, after which “larger glass recycling options” will be integrated into ReGen, the new waste-management project.