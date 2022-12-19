Crooks brings home gold from Australia

(Photo credit: World Aquatics/Morgan Hancock)

(CNS): Jordan Crooks (20) became the men’s 50 Meter Freestyle World Champion at the weekend when the young Caymanian swimmer won the gold medal in 20.46 seconds in Melbourne, Australia. He also posted his fastest time of 20.31 in the preliminaries. “It feels great,” Crooks told online magazine SwimSwam after winning the race and entering the history books. “I am really grateful for my God, my coaches, my family and everyone who has helped me along this journey. It means a lot to see this come to light. This is awesome.”

Crooks, who is currently studying at Tennessee University, is expected home Monday lunchtime and the government is planning a special reception for him in Heroes Square, George Town, Wednesday evening. Sports Minister Bernie Bush extended congratulations to Crooks for his historic gold medal performance, which he said was “nothing short of phenomenal”.

Bush said his swimming over the past week had been an early Christmas present to all Caymanians. “Now officially the fastest man at this distance, this young Caymanian’s stellar achievement on the world stage has come from hard work and dedication over many years,” the minister said.

“We watched Jordan lead for the first 75 meters of Thursday’s Men’s 100 Meter Freestyle ahead of the gold medalist and current world champion, only missing out on a place on the podium by hundreds of a second – less than a blink of an eye. On Friday, Jordan qualified for semi-finals and finals in his 50 Meter Freestyle heat. Those events had us all holding our breath as we watched him continue to make his mark. We are with you, Jordan, and wishing you continued success on the road to the 2024 Paris Olympics.”

His younger sister, Jillian Crooks, also made her mark at the competition by setting new Cayman Islands Aquatic Swimming Association (CIASA) records in the 50 Meter Women’s Butterfly (26.40) and the 100 Meter Freestyle (54.20).

“The Olympian is truly a phenom in her own right, once more proving that these swimming siblings are a formidable duo. Much credit must also to their parents on their unending dedication to their success,” Bush said.