Cops seize ganja hauls found in GT and Brac

Drugs found on South Church St on 4 December

Drugs found on Cayman Brac on 5 December

(CNS): RCIPS officers have seized over 165lbs of ganja after finding two separate hidden hauls, one on Grand Cayman and the other on Cayman Brac. The police were called out to South Church Street in George Town around 6:15pm Sunday after some suspicious packages were found at the location.

On arrival, police recovered several large duffle bags containing packages of suspected ganja, totalling around 165lbs. Then on Monday night, police officers on the Brac found ganja packaged for sale near the Creek Dock.

The police said that around 11:00pm officers on patrol near the dock saw people acting suspiciously while attempting to trailer a vessel. The individuals were stopped and searched, along with the vessel and the vehicle, but nothing illegal was found.

After they left, however, police conducted another search of the area and found a bag containing several packages of suspected ganja, which appeared to be packaged for distribution, along with drug paraphernalia.

The bag and its contents were recovered by officers and investigations into the matter are ongoing.