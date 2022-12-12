(CNS): A serving police officer who tested positive for cannabis in a mandatory drug screening test on 21 October remains on the job and has not been arrested as an inquiry is underway, officials from the RCIPS have confirmed. While he was “removed from front-line duties” and stopped from driving police vehicles, he remains in the service. CNS understands he has been transferred to work at the Detention Centre.

“The matter was referred to the Professional Standards Unit for full and formal investigation and report and a file will be sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions for legal ruling on any criminal charges or the application of an adult caution,” an RCIPS spokesperson said in response to CNS inquiries. “The officer concerned is receiving medical and counselling intervention. As it relates to action taken to date against the officer, no final decision has been made on the officer’s retention with the RCIPS at this time.“

The police said that further mandatory drug testing of this officer and other officers would be carried out by PSU and each case would be dealt with on its own merits. The RCIPS added that the PSU is working with medical professionals and the National Drug Council to look at a range of “appropriate options in this case and any other positive cases identified”. Officials also implied that the consumption could have been legal.

“There is no substantive criminal offence of having an unlawful substance in the body,” the RCIPS stated in its response to CNS. “Only a presumption that the offence of ‘possession’ must have been committed beforehand. Such a presumption may be rebuttable through medical evidence that the positive test resulted from use of a lawful medication. The presumption of possession that would arise from a positive medically confirmed test should be treated as discreditable conduct,” the police stated.

It is not clear if the officer has produced a prescription for cannabis. CNS has asked for further clarification but the RCIPS said that because the investigation was still underway, they were not making further comment.

Meanwhile, according to other allegations that have been posted on social media pages by Cayman Marl Road, Monday, some Customs and Border Control officers were asked to resign because of positive drug tests and if they did, things would go no further.

CNS has contacted CBC for an official response to the accusations and details of the agency’s drug use policy and we are awaiting a reply.