Consultation shows surge in public support for conservation

Lighthouse on Cayman Brac

(CNS): The recent nomination process for protected areas represented “a whole new level of public interest” in the conservation of Cayman’s natural habitat, according to Fred Burton, manager of the Department of Environment (DoE) Terrestrial Resources Unit. He said that there were 89 nominations to protect dozens of locations on all three islands, which is far more than in any previous consultations. “We have never had anything close to it,” Burton told members of the National Conservation Council this week.

Presenting the report on the process at the NCC’s quarterly general meeting, Burton said many of the nominations were completely new proposals, but the areas getting the most calls for protection were the Eastern Lighthouse area on Cayman Brac, the Central Mangrove Wetlands and the Ironwood Forest on Grand Cayman, as well as proposals for making Barkers into an actual national park.

Burton said that in general, there was evidently a greater interest in the process and a growing appetite within the community for the establishment of protected national parks by pulling together larger collective areas of land.

But the NCC has to acquire and then protect land with a limited budget, so it would have to make a pitch to Cabinet to consider this type of nomination differently because protecting the whole of Barkers, for example, would require a much larger investment than the funds currently available for conservation.

He said there was clear public support for protecting some of Cayman’s more iconic landscapes, such as Barkers or the whole of Little Cayman. “This year’s nominations really reaffirm the strong public interest in large national parks,” he said.

However, with so many nominations this time around and dealing with the current spending limits, the Terrestrial Resources Unit team had scored them all. Only 18 of the nominations were for land already owned by the crown; the rest would need to be purchased or become part of a management agreement. No landowners have been approached yet, Burton said, explaining that the report reflects the results of the formal scoring system, where the top-ranked nominations were the ones offering the best conservation returns for expense and management effort.

The results in the report show the nominations in context with the relevant metrics. The highest scores were given to Hemington Lighthouse on Cayman Brac and areas of dry forest in the southeast interior of Grand Cayman, closely followed by a number of crown land areas on Little Cayman. Burton said that after getting the support of the NCC, the team could begin the process of going down the list and approaching the government and the other landowners about the possibility of making these locations officially protected areas.

Despite the efforts over the last five years to protect more land, just 11.3% of the Cayman Islands is protected either by the National Trust or through the National Conservation Act. “It’s a long way short of the 30% goal that is being debated right now at the bio-diversity conference by parties in Montreal,” said Burton, who also noted the imbalance across the three islands.

He explained that 22% of Little Cayman is under protection and over 10% of Grand Cayman, but only 5.9% of Cayman Brac is protected. He said that imbalance was why the nominations for protecting the dry forest around the eastern end of the Brac would get priority next year if landowners are willing to work with the NCC.

Burton said some of this year’s budget had been spent on the areas that were nominated and are now going through the process of getting formal legal protection from the last round of nominations in 2018. He estimated that there could be as much as $5 million left to spend on land next year.