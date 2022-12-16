CIG collects full year’s revenue in 11 months
(CNS): The Cayman Islands Government had already collected all of the revenue it had budgeted for this year by the end of November, Finance Minister Chris Saunders revealed during a brief meeting of Finance Committee, held to tidy up and settle movements of money for the current budget cycle. He told MPs that, according to the preliminary numbers coming from his ministry, the government collected over CI$942 million in eleven months, around one million more than the full year’s forecast.
With one more month of 2022 to go, the CIG currently has a $62 million surplus, well in excess of the CI$19 million surplus budgeted for. Spending is currently running at CI$879 million though it had been expected to be $921 million by the end of the year. Saunders said that, given the additional revenue expected in December, the government was “running well ahead” of expectations.
Saunders said that, provided there are no surprises in December, the government will exceed the budget predictions for 2022. This should give the CIG a cushion going into the new year and the considerable economic uncertainty ahead.
However, while the government had dealt with most of the parliamentary questions filed by the opposition by Thursday, Saunders has not yet responded to one posed by the opposition leader about predictions for Cayman’s economic fortunes for next year. Roy McTaggart asked about the government’s assessment as to whether or not Cayman was facing a recession in 2023, which has yet to be answered.
Category: Government Finance, Politics
Annnd they pissed it away “revitalizing” (creating more traffic) in George Town!
That new crosswalk to cardinal avenue is a complete and utter disaster! Who thought it would be a good idea to have two sets of pedestrian lights 15′ apart. Kenny?? You dat??
Eeediats in charge!!
You would have thought they could afford to invest in public transport.
Wonderful, lets see if you need to pay anymore refunds to the Dart organization.
Is it true that the national motto is being changed from “He hath founded it upon the sea” to “We have flushed it down the drain”?
Spend, spend, spend…
Congratulations to the Cayman Islands and the PACT Government on this excellent financial achievement! Whilst the world faces economic uncertainty, this surplus budget for Cayman is indeed welcomed – I do hope that the surplus will be tucked away safely in to an interest-earning account and not touch to fund any new welfare incentives or exuberant projects that can wait until after we have cleared the better half of 2023.