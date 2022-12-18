CI$100k reward offered for help catching robbers

RCIPS Firearms Response Unit

(CNS): Government has added CI$75,000 to a CrimeStoppers reward of $25,000 posted for information to help police catch and convict the people behind the unprecedented spike in robberies this year. Following a meeting between all MPs and the police commissioner on Friday, the governor, premier, and opposition leader issued a joint statement where they said it was the duty of those who know who the robbers are to share the information. To encourage people to come forward, there is now CI$100,000 on the table for a successful conviction.

Since August, 32 armed robberies have taken place across Grand Cayman in shops, restaurants, gas stations and on the street. Despite the implications during last week’s debate in parliament on the Gambling Amendment Bill, only two of the recent stick-ups were linked to illegal gambling. Police working on the robberies have said on a number of occasions that the robberies are being committed by a loosely associated group of suspects, who often operate in small groups of four or fewer.

The RCIPS has said that additional resources have been deployed, both overtly and covertly, including additional armed officers to both protect the community and arrest those responsible for the crimes.

“During what is traditionally one of the most pleasant times of year, we know there has been public concern with the recent spike in reported robberies through the community,” Governor Martyn Roper, Premier Wayne Panton and Opposition Leader Roy McTaggart said. “We wish to assure the public that we, along with members of Cabinet, and all MPs, share your concern. These robberies do not align with our strong Caymanian values of honesty, work ethic and caring for our neighbours.”

The three leaders said the police had “a proven track record of confronting and reducing serious crime”, and the country “must support the brave men and women of the RCIPS who risk their lives to keep us safe”.

Senior police had told the press last month that they were closing in on the culprits, piecing together hours of CCTV footage to track their movements and get the evidence to arrest and then charge them, but so far only one suspect has been charged in connection with one of the robberies.

Roper, Panton and McTaggart said RCIPS needs the help of the community to tackle this serious crime spree. “Community engagement is necessary to identify and apprehend the criminals involved,” they stated. “The police need our support to keep our businesses, homes and families safe. There are people in the community who know the identity of these criminals. If you do, you have a duty to your country and your community to share the information you know.”

As a result, the government is topping up the reward offered by CrimeStoppers for a total of $100,000.

“We are pleased to announce that Crime Stoppers has offered an award up to $25,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of these robbers,” the three leaders said. “We wish to record our thanks to CrimeStoppers for being a valuable partner in safeguarding our community. It is for this reason that the government has pledged an additional $75,000 to be added to the reward to encourage persons to help authorities bring the perpetrators to justice.”

Cayman Islands Government has zero tolerance towards crime, Roper, Panton and McTaggart stated, adding that they would work with the RCIPS to prevent further escalation, which would incite fear and anguish in the community. They also urged the criminals to consider the consequences of their actions.

“Our prisons are filled with persons who thought they would never be caught for their acts. Do not mistake short term gains from these horrible and nefarious activities for success. Justice will be served and the penalties will indeed be appropriate for the level of distress and harm being caused to the citizens of our community,” they said.

“We implore everyone to cooperate with the police, and proactively offer any information that could assist in ongoing investigations. We deserve to enjoy the holiday season, including shopping for gifts for our loved ones, without the fear of being a victim of crime,” they said.