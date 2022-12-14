Changes coming to make asylum claims more difficult

Migrant boat that arrived at Cayman Brac on 24 November (photo courtesy of CBC)

(CNS): The Cayman Islands Government has steered legislation through parliament, without opposition, to make asylum claims more difficult for irregular migrants and speed up the process. As Border Control Minister Chris Saunders brought an amendment bill to parliament Monday, he said the number of Cubans now arriving was creating a crisis, and changes to the law could reduce the time they remain here and deter others from coming.

“We are in the midst of a crisis… with serious economic and security implications,” he told MPs, noting that there are currently more than 350 migrants here going through the immigration process. “The significant increase in arrivals is putting a severe strain on the Customs and Border Control Agency… both in Grand Cayman and in Cayman Brac.”

The spike in arrivals this year is compounded by the fact that all migrants now claim asylum. Saunders said it takes more than nine months to go through that process, despite the memorandum of understanding with Cuba which was designed to cut down the time migrants spend in Cayman before being repatriated.

“It is imperative… that we shorten the average length of stay,” he said. “The magnitude of the financial burden is directly related to the length of time that a migrant remains in the Cayman Islands. Although the MOU with the Cuban government sets out timelines for the exchange of information, the actual length of time a migrant remains… depends on how long it takes to process the application for asylum and any subsequent appeal to the Refugee Protection Appeals Tribunal.

“Almost all migrants arriving in the Cayman Islands exercise the ability to apply for asylum and the right of appeal,” he said, noting that there can also be delays in thier repatriation while they wait for approval from the Cuban Government. However, the minister said that meetings had recently taken place between local and visiting Cuban officials to tighten up that part of the process.

He said that the average time that migrants spend in the Cayman Islands is nine months. It costs $1,300 per month for each migrant and an average total of $11,700 per migrant from arrival to departure, which does not include the cost of repatriation.

Saunders said that between 2015 and 2021, between one and five migrants landed per year. However, as the economic situation in Cuba deteriorates, since April of this year, 360 undocumented migrants have landed in Cayman, 100 of them in October alone, and arrivals continue as seven more men arrived in Cayman Brac as the minister was presenting the bill. The government now anticipates that it will have spent close to $3 million on dealing with accommodation and additional security measures for migrants by the end of 2022.

The amendments to the Customs and Border Control Act, he said, are designed to streamline the asylum process while still adhering to international obligations. The first change is the application of a higher standard by the director of CBC and the Refugee Protection Appeals Tribunal when determining whether a migrant is actually at risk of persecution on the basis of race, religion, nationality, membership of a particular social group or political ideology.

It will also allow the CBC director to delegate decisions to senior officers of the rank of assistant director or above. The director will also have the power to determine that an application is unfounded, based on information given during the initial interview or after the full asylum interview.

While it was not clear if such decisions can also be made by any CBC officer other than the director, Saunders said that determinations of this type will eliminate the right of appeal to the RPAT, though it still provides for a judicial review application. This will reduce the number of people going through the full asylum process, he said.

The new law will require an immediate explanation if a claim is refused to speed up any responding appeal process where it is still applicable, and provides for an increase in the number of members of the Refugee Protection Appeals Tribunal so more cases can be heard.

Successful asylum claimants will now initially be granted three years to remain in the Cayman Islands instead of allowing them to remain indefinitely. At that point, the refugee can apply for indefinite leave to remain but it also leaves the window open for deportation if their circumstances have changed.

Saunders said this was being introduced because in the past some refugees granted asylum have immediately begun travelling back and forth to Cuba after they have obtained the documents confirming their leave to remain indefinitely, raising questions about their claim after the fact. In future, anyone doing this would not have their asylum status extended.

Most of the amendments are based on ones recently made in UK law, as Britain struggles to deal with its own ever-growing migrant crisis, Sauders revealed. But there is little evidence that these changes deter migrants. Despite continued efforts by the Conservative government over recent years to make it harder to enter the UK, the number of migrants and refugees arriving in England across the Channel has more than doubled in the last two years.

While governments can address pull factors by making it less attractive to economic migrants, the push factors can, as they currently are in Cuba, be a greater motivation to leave and take their chances.

Saunders expressed sympathy for the people of Cuba and said that the ties between the communities were strong, but he said the government doesn’t have the resources to deal with the increase in people and asylum claims. Nevertheless, he said he was well aware that the “economic situation in Cuba is quite dire at this time”, pointing to the dilapidated state of the boats used to bring people here as a sign of their desperation.

The minister said the government had deliberated heavily on this issue as it was “mindful of the number of Cubans who have settled here” and contributed to the community, as well as the strong historical and traditional ties to Cuba.

Expressing his support for the bill, Deputy Governor Franz Manderson explained why the Cayman Islands could not just give the migrants food and water, fix their boats and send them on their way, as some people in the community have suggested. He said they would be running the risk of “being branded as a country of being supportive of illegal immigration because that’s what we would be doing… and we certainly wouldn’t want anyone doing that to us”.

Manderson also noted safety concerns in sending people on rickety boats out to sea, which was “putting persons’ lives in jeopardy”. He said that Cayman was mindful of its international obligations and doing “the responsible thing”.