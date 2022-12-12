Bush secures WIZ freeze for boats at Stingray City
(CNS): McKeeva Bush MP (WBW) has successfully steered through a proposed new moratorium on Wildlife Interaction Zone licences at the Sandbar and Stingray City while the government creates a task force to review all watersports operations in the North Sound. In his first private member’s motion since returning to the back benches, Bush said Caymanian livelihoods were under threat from an over-supply of operators and debts accumulated during COVID.
The motion carried unanimously as legislators agreed that locals were under pressure and at risk of being pushed out of one of the last traditional ways Caymanians can still make a living. Bush argued that while he supported the concept of a free market, there were certain commercial areas that “should be left for the preserve of our local people”.
Bush said Stingray City was overcrowded and dangerous, describing it as “a wild west free for all”. He pressed the need for creating an exclusive right for Caymanian licensed tour operators to hold WIZ licences because wealthy overseas investors were exploiting local people and government should protect them.
Because of the complexities that must be addressed, a task force would be needed to examine the various issues, which should include operators and owners as well as government departments such as the Department of Environment and the coastguard. Bush said that tourists “want the best boats”, and that had to be considered because it was no longer acceptable to have just anyone bringing any kind of boat for trips and operations in the North Sound..
Opposition Leader Roy McTaggart offered his support and agreed that a review would be welcome, as he was aware that many local operators were struggling to eke out a living and were still facing challenges in the wake of COVID. He said it was important that the task force comes up with fair and equitable solutions.
Tourism Minister Kenneth Bryan accepted the motion on behalf of the government, saying it was in line with CIG policies in relation to supporting local tourism businesses.
See the debate on CIGTV below:
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
In reality it is the larger, aged and over loaded boats that belong to the local operators that diminish the Stingray City/Sandbar experience.
Have you been out there to see these large boats jousting for position, endangering those in the water?
Belching out globs of diesel/carbon spunk into the water up current of those trying to enjoy?
Stereos turned up beyond a clear listening level battling for supremacy of who can be most ignorant?
Miss handling the stingrays?
If there is to be WIZ licences monitored it should start with the Cayman Coastguard ensuring these boats are limited to their capacity and have the necessary safety equipment with qualified and sober operators on board.
Being Caymanian does not make one qualified to operate a boat. Training and experience does.
It doesn’t really matter as no one enforces the licences anyway…please let DOE tell us when, if ever, a person was charged for bringing customers out there without a licence…NEVER. It’s a joke along with the so-called DOE Enforcement “Team”. One well-known, aged and obese CO once said, “I don’t go near there…why bother?”
Everyone working out there should be a Caymanian.
The WIZ licenses ought to be colour coded and RFID readable stickers for certain days and times of day. Peak times should cost more than off-peak when often there’s very few boats there. 1 visit a week should cost less than 20. Congestion and overcrowding stems from all loading up with hundreds of cruise shippers all on the same tight schedule. To fix this, the CIG needs to form a gaming commission and regulate cruise ship gambling with a license fee for use in port. That way, the licensed ships can stay longer, keep their casinos running, and depart at midnight if they want to, and their passengers can stagger their stingray tours and enjoy our restaurants and other attractions. All of these experience quality bottlenecks boil down to liner gambling revenue, which currently requires them to be 12 miles offshore before dinner service. That’s the bottleneck, not the Wiz licenses at all, though perhaps how they are issued.
Too little too late! The original plan was to issue a limited number of Licences. I bet most of the current operators never applied for one
Can we have a task force to fix the damn dump? Remove illegal billboards? Ban leaf blowers?
You know, the important stuff.
And while you’re at it, stop the tour operators lifting the rays out the water for a selfie with the tourists. Ignorant arses.
A “task force”. LOL, never heard so much shit in all my life.
well, why is it I see locals pulling stingrays out of water and letting people pick starfish out too! They need to go through a conservation class before getting a license.