Bush secures WIZ freeze for boats at Stingray City

Stingray City, Grand Cayman

(CNS): McKeeva Bush MP (WBW) has successfully steered through a proposed new moratorium on Wildlife Interaction Zone licences at the Sandbar and Stingray City while the government creates a task force to review all watersports operations in the North Sound. In his first private member’s motion since returning to the back benches, Bush said Caymanian livelihoods were under threat from an over-supply of operators and debts accumulated during COVID.

The motion carried unanimously as legislators agreed that locals were under pressure and at risk of being pushed out of one of the last traditional ways Caymanians can still make a living. Bush argued that while he supported the concept of a free market, there were certain commercial areas that “should be left for the preserve of our local people”.

Bush said Stingray City was overcrowded and dangerous, describing it as “a wild west free for all”. He pressed the need for creating an exclusive right for Caymanian licensed tour operators to hold WIZ licences because wealthy overseas investors were exploiting local people and government should protect them.

Because of the complexities that must be addressed, a task force would be needed to examine the various issues, which should include operators and owners as well as government departments such as the Department of Environment and the coastguard. Bush said that tourists “want the best boats”, and that had to be considered because it was no longer acceptable to have just anyone bringing any kind of boat for trips and operations in the North Sound..

Opposition Leader Roy McTaggart offered his support and agreed that a review would be welcome, as he was aware that many local operators were struggling to eke out a living and were still facing challenges in the wake of COVID. He said it was important that the task force comes up with fair and equitable solutions.

Tourism Minister Kenneth Bryan accepted the motion on behalf of the government, saying it was in line with CIG policies in relation to supporting local tourism businesses.