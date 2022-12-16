BT man denies rape and kidnapping charges

Courthouse in George Town

(CNS): Delan Campbell (24) from Bodden Town denied a catalogue of serious charges when he appeared in Grand Court Thursday. The charges relate to allegations that he raped and kidnapped a woman he knew during an assault in George Town last month. Campbell is accused of breaking into the woman’s home late at night armed with a machete and a rope, which police said he had used to restrain her.

Appearing via Zoom from HMP Northward, he pleaded not guilty to aggravated burglary, indecent assault, three counts of rape and one charge of wrongful confinement. He was remanded in custody until his trial, which has been set for April.