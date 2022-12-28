Brac robbery suspect arrested Christmas Eve

Pat’s Kitchen and Bar (from social media)

(CNS): A 40-year-old man currently residing on Cayman Brac was arrested on the morning of Christmas Eve (24 December) after a team of firearms officers conducted an operation on the Brac with the help of the police helicopter and local officers from the Sister Islands. Police said the man was arrested on suspicion of robbery in relation to the armed stick-up at a local restaurant and bar on Thursday, 22 December, and for a number of burglaries in Grand Cayman.

Police said the man was in custody and had been taken to Grand Cayman as the investigations continued.

He is accused of robbing Pat’s Kitchen and Bar on West End East Road armed with a machete and then taking cash and personal possessions from the register and customers.