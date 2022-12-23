A Very Merry CNS Christmas Crossword

(CNS): There are no prizes for solving our Christmas Crossword. It’s just for fun and shouldn’t be hard to do, even after a few rum punches. The puzzle recalls just a little bit of what happened over the past year, with no mention of “that virus” because, well, we’re all thoroughly sick of hearing about it. A big thank you to all of our regular readers, our advertisers and especially everyone who has helped keep us going over the past year by putting something in our tip jar. We hope you all have a wonderful Christmas and a joyful New Year!

Wendy and Nicky