$100k/year scholarships on offer for top students

(CNS): Two government students, one male and one female, who graduate with top grades in ten subjects and have been accepted into one of the world’s most prestigious universities will be sent on their way with a new generous scholarship launched by the Ministry of Education (MoE). The Government High Schools Scholar Award, which is worth up to CI$100,000 per year to pay for tuition, will be awarded to the two most outstanding Caymanian students of their year. Eligible candidates must have graduated from a government high school with a minimum of ten A grades or equivalent.

Education Minister Juliana O’Connor-Connolly said the new scholarship would increase access to the highest quality education for government school graduates who show academic promise. “And I hope this scholarship will likewise incentivise government school pupils to exert greater effort to excel academically and, by so doing, ultimately raise the profile of our public schools,” she said.

Students don’t have to apply as the scholarships will be awarded to the two most outstanding graduates from those who meet the criteria. The first scholars will be announced in January 2023.

Candidates must be Caymanian and have attended a government high school in the Cayman Islands for at least four consecutive years. They must have achieved the top academic performer award in their graduating year with a minimum of ten cumulative Level 2 passes, all with an A, 1 or distinction grades.

Students must also have sat all external examinations from within the public high school where they were enrolled and be accepted at a highly competitive university as listed on the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) 100 Top Universities for the current academic year.