Young Caymanians representing Cayman at COP27

Aleigha General

Reon Porter

Bella Rooney

(CNS): No government officials from the Cayman Islands will be attending the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27) in Egypt this week. Instead, three Caymanian university students, accompanied by National Trust Education Programmes Manager Cathy Childs, will be representing Cayman at this critical conference.

Premier Wayne Panton, the minister for climate resiliency, said he was unable to go because he had been scheduled to attend the UKOT Joint Ministerial Council in London this week. Although this was cancelled at the last minute, he did not have time to rearrange a trip to attend COP27, which started on 6 November and will continue through 18 November in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt.

The three Caymanian students who will be travelling to the UN conference are Aleigha General, who is pursuing a Bachelor’s degree in International Relations and Sociology at the University of West London; Reon Porter, who is pursuing his Bachelor of Science in Aeronautical Science with Flight with a minor in Sustainably and Communications at the Florida Institution of Technology in Melbourne, Florida; and Bella Rooney, a BSc Hons Zoology graduate from the University of Exeter who hosts her own podcast, “Protecting Paradise”, focused on environmental issues here in the Cayman Islands.

At a virtual meeting hosted by the National Trust for the Cayman Islands, the premier spoke with them at the weekend before they left for Egypt.

“I am confident that these bright, young Caymanians will do a phenomenal job of representing the people of our Islands, but in particular the youth of our country as ambassadors for the Cayman Islands on the global stage,” he said in a social media post. “Our youth are standing up for their futures, for the world they want to be a part of, and for the legacy they want older generations to leave for them. The cost of doing nothing is their future.”

The delegates also had a virtual meeting with Governor Martyn Roper, who said afterwards that they had spoken “about this being a crucial decade for action on climate change. We discussed the move towards renewable energy and the opportunity for Cayman to become a role model in the region.”

Roper added, “I emphasised that there is an openness and willingness from the premier and the Cayman Islands Government to speak to young people about the important issue of climate change and for civil society and governments to work together to improve things for future generations.”

In his opening address on Monday, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres delivered a dire warning to delegates that the Paris goals were “on life support” and humanity was getting dangerously close to the point of no return. “We are on a highway to climate hell with our foot on the accelerator. Our planet is fast approaching tipping points that will make climate chaos irreversible,” he said.

The conference comes at a time when the world is severely affected by a geopolitically hostile climate generated by the war in Ukraine and the energy crisis. According to Reuters, more than a dozen US and European finance leaders have said they are pessimistic the climate conference in Sharm El Sheikh can make clear progress.

The delegations from India, Russia and China, three of the world’s most polluting countries, are small and include no heads of state, and US President Joe Biden will arrive late due to the mid-term elections, missing the heads of government meetings. The UK’s ministerial delegation includes Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and the new Minister for the Overseas Territories, Zac Goldsmith.